Blizzard president says a Diablo 4 Game Pass launch is “not happening”

Diablo 4 might soon be owned by Microsoft with the impending Activision Blizzard acquisition, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the new RPG game will be coming to PC Game Pass anytime soon. While some sort of Diable 4 Game Pass release might be possible in the future, be that DLC, seasonal content, or potentially the full game, Blizzard has confirmed that for right now it has no plans to bring Diablo 4 to the service.

Despite what you might be seeing circulating online, Blizzard’s Diablo 4 is in fact not coming to PC Game Pass, as confirmed by Blizzard Entertainment president Mike Ybarra. Looks like Diablo 4 PvP isn’t going to get a whole lot bigger through Game Pass, then.

Diablo 4 initially appeared on the Brazilian payments app PicPay, with a banner picturing Lilith and the Diablo 4 logo, reading “Available Now. Get it now or play it through Xbox Game Pass.”

The banner showing Diablo 4 was quickly deleted, but that wasn’t before it made its way around the internet. This is when Ybarra caught wind of the situation and responded to a post about Diablo 4’s Game Pass arrival saying “This is not happening.”

So there you have it, Diablo 4 is not coming to PC Game Pass. I don’t think this precludes Diablo 4 ever coming to Game Pass though. If the Microsoft acquisition of Activision Blizzard goes through, it is possible that a host of Blizzard games will come to the service. Perhaps the first three Diablo games would be first though, with Diablo 4 coming further down the line.

While a free game, Overwatch 2 is coming to PC Game Pass very soon, meaning you’ll get the six DLC heroes, legendary skins, and a slew of in-game cosmetics if you’re a subscriber. Meanwhile, we’re still deep into the Diablo 4 endgame, although more people running around Sanctuary thanks to Game Pass would certainly be a good thing…

