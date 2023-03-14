Diablo 4 beta preload – here’s how to access Blizzard’s new RPG game

It’s almost time. With the Diablo 4 beta release date almost here, we’re all fired up – pun intended – for the next instalment in Overwatch and WoW developer Blizzard’s hellish RPG game. Based on what we’ve seen and played, Diablo 4 is looking fantastic. But if you want to try it before you buy it, here’s how to preload the Diablo 4 beta.

If you’re part of the early access period, Diablo 4 beta preload begins Wednesday March 15 at 9am PST/12pm EST/5pm GMT/6pm CET. For those taking part in the open beta, Diablo 4 beta preload starts Wednesday March 22 at 9am PST/12pm EST/5pm GMT/6pm CET.

The Diablo 4 early access beta then begins March 17 at 9am PST/12 pm EST/5pm GMT/6pm CET. The early access beta ends on March 20. However, this is shortly followed by the open beta, which starts March 24 at 9am PST/12pm EST/5pm GMT/6pm CET and concludes on March 27.

In terms of how to preload the Diablo 4 beta, simply launch the Battle.net client and open the ‘All Games’ tab. Diablo 4 should appear at the top of the list. Navigate to the game page and click ‘install.’ That’s all there is to it.

During the beta, players will have access to three of the newly revamped Diablo 4 classes: the Barbarian, the Rogue, and the Sorcerer. You can make up to ten characters during the beta period, and max them out at level 25. After you reach the level cap, you’re free to keep playing through the whole beta period.

The beta will also give you a look at some rare Diablo 4 loot. There are three rewards to be earned during the beta phase that will carry over to the full game once the Diablo 4 release date arrives. If you reach the town of Kyovashad, you will earn the ‘Initial Casualty’ title to apply to your character.

Get to level 20, and you can also earn the ‘Early Voyager’ title. Really put the time in, and push more than one character past level 20, and you get Wolf Pack cosmetic – a suit of armour with a little basket on the front containing an adorable wolf pup.

You can also try your hand at the Diablo 4 bosses. Ashava is a hulking, four-legged monster covered in spikes in scales. If you want to risk it, head to Fractured Peaks on March 18 at 10am, 12pm, 10pm, or the stroke of midnight PST. Ashava will also spawn at the same times on March 25.

Make sure you have the full Diablo 4 system requirements before jumping into the beta. You’ll also want the lowdown on Diablo 4 mythic items, so you can start planning how to acquire all the best gear.