Where to find Diablo 4 Ring of Starless Skies

How do you get the Ring of Starless Skies in Diablo 4? The Ring of Starless Skies has been confirmed to be one of the six rarest items in the game. As it’s not class-specific, many have been roaming Sanctuary desperately trying to get it to drop, as it reduces the amount of resource used for skills.

Finding the Ring of Starless Skies can take any of the classes from average to the best build possible, so if you’re wanting to tackle the most difficult content in Diablo 4, prepare for a lengthy grind. However, there are ways to shorten that grind, and we’ve figured them out.

Diablo 4 Ring of Starless Skies location

To find the Ring of Starless Skies, you first need to be level 85 or above and playing on World Tier four. The ring will drop randomly from enemies or from a chest, but you can increase your chances by completing endgame content such as Nightmare dungeons and Helltide events.

The lead class designer for Diablo 4, Adam Jackson, confirmed this in a tweet and mentioned that the Ring of Starless Skies is one of the six rarest Unique items in the game.

If you’re up for a lengthy grind, farming these endgame activities is the easiest and best way to get Ring of Starless Skies to drop. If you’re lacking in experience in the most difficult content Diablo 4 has to offer, we’ve got guides on how to unlock World Tier four as well as how to survive Helltide events.

Diablo 4 Ring of Starless Skies stats

Here are the stats for the Ring of Starless Skies:

820 Item power

25.0% Cold resistance

25.0% Fire resistance

+3.8% Lucky Hit chance

+3.4% Critical strike chance

+19.5% Critical strike damage

+13.5% Core skill damage

Each consecutive core skill cast reduces the resource cost of your next core skill by 8% [8-12]%, up to a maximum of 40%

With the Ring of Starless Skies, your core skills could end up costing almost half the resource, meaning you can fire more of them into hordes of enemies and slay your way through Sanctuary even more effectively.

The Ring of Starless Skies is account bound, meaning it cannot be traded, but it’s not class-specific so you can use it on any of your characters. Its description reads, “‘Yours is the power to pluck the stars from the heavens with the ease of a child gathering fruit from the bough.’ – Unknown”.

Once you’ve found the Ring of Starless Skies, why stop there? We have guides on how to find The Grandfather sword as well as Andariel’s Visage, if you’re interested in getting more of the rarest items in Diablo 4 in your build.