All Diablo 4 shrines explained

Want to know about Diablo 4 shrines? These mini-monoliths are scattered through the cursed lands of Diablo 4, and while their purpose may be a little confusing at first, activating one will give your character temporary boosts so you can slay Lilith’s hordes with ease – and reap some rewards while you’re at it.

You’ll have no doubt discovered a Diablo 4 shine while exploring the Diablo 4 map, but its effects may not have been immediately apparent – except for the large groups of enemies that appear from nowhere. Luckily for you, we’ve explored the lands of Sanctuary to discover them all along with their effects. Shrines can be considered mini-challenges, with plenty of XP up for grabs and some rewards available on completion. Here is every Diablo 4 shrine and what they do.

Every Diablo 4 shrine

When you activate a shrine out in the world, it bestows you with additional movement speed and a specific blessing. These effects last for 30 seconds and are accompanied by a large group of enemies.

Here is every shrine in Diablo 4 and its effect:

Shrine Effect Artillery shrine Attack speed increased, and all attacks summon holy arrows. Blast Wave shrine Explosions appear periodically around you, damaging enemies. Channeling shrine Zero cooldowns and cost on all skills. Conduit shrine Turn into a ball of lightning, shocking enemies as you pass through them. Greed shrine Enemies will drop gold coins when hit. Lethal shrine Every ability deals more damage. Protection shrine You cannot be harmed and cannot be stopped.

Now that you know about every Diablo 4 shrine, it’s time to get out there, get your buffs, and start cracking skulls. The Diablo 4 release date is a ways off still, but make sure you’re up to speed with the Diablo 4 endgame, and all the activities you can work through once the main story is complete, with the best Diablo 4 Rogue build coming in very handy for those high-level adventures.