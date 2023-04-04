There’s a Diablo 4 skill tree builder, so now I can build Rogue right

One of the best parts of Diablo 4 is coming up with weird, wacky, and wonderful builds, but the Diablo 4 skill tree system is pretty intense and offers a huge range of customisations. Thankfully, one of the action RPG game‘s players has created an online talent builder that lets you theorycraft your abilities ahead of time.

Created by u/lowpoly-nomad22, the planner includes the skill trees for all five Diablo 4 classes, as well as 63 points to work with. Simply clicking on the talent you want will ‘spend’ the points, which are tallied at the top.

You can easily reset your choices (same as if you actually respec in-game), and you can share your favourite builds with friends. It’s a fun, easy-to-use site that will allow you to theorycraft to your heart’s content – or just mess around and look at all of the different abilities that are out there.

The creator has also been diligently tidying up the UI and fixing any missing abilities, earning the site the title of “the best looking” skill tree builder so far.

I have spent at least two hours using this builder, and I am absolutely in love with it. As someone who spends far too much time tinkering with builds and trying to find something unique that works, this is perfect – especially because the Diablo 4 beta had a level cap of 25, meaning high level abilities were locked.

You can find u/lowpoly-nomad22’s labour of love over at d4planner.io if you fancy tinkering away to your heart’s content. There’s also a dedicated Reddit thread, where you can highlight any potential issues with the site.

