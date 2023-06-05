Diablo 4 Golem summon guide

How do you summon Golem in Diablo 4? The Necromancer centers its playstyle around three different types of summons: Skeletal Warriors, Skeletal Mages, and Golems. The first two are earned through simply leveling up the class. However, the most powerful of the three requires both leveling up and completing a Necromancer-only quest. This quest requires you to traverse the cold wilds, visiting a cave and defeating some ghostly foes.

To make the most of Diablo 4’s Necromancer, you need to unlock the Golem as soon as you can. We consider the Necromancer the best class in the game. This is largely in part due to how it can summon up to seven different undead monsters to aid it in battle, which also makes it a great option for solo players. Throw in the effects of some powerful Legendary and Unique items, and you can increase this number enough that you control a literal undead army with one of the best builds in the game.

How to unlock the Golem in Diablo 4

You’ll need to be a Necromancer to unlock the Golem after completing the quest gained from Maltorius. Believe it or not, the Druid class can’t summon the undead. After ensuring you’re playing the Necromancer class, you will need to play the game until you reach Act I’s main city of Kyovashad, and then you will need to play until level 25. This will then unlock a quest called ‘Necromancer: Call of the Underworld’ in your quest log, which you can see when you open the map.

How to start the Golem quest

It’s easy to get lost in the winter-cloaked wilds. Never fear: this quest has a few key landmarks to follow. To the northwest of Kyovashad, there is a town called Menestad that you may have visited already. A little bit further northwest from there, and you can find a shrine built as a homage to the original Necromancer Rathma up on a hill. If you have the quest unlocked, there should be a phantom of a man named Maltorius that you can speak with. Once you talk to him, he’ll send you on a little quest to build your own hulking Golem.

How to complete the Golem quest

Maltorius will require you to collect several unbroken bones before continuing the quest. These will form the base of your grotesque monstrosity. Luckily, a horde of Skeletons will appear nearby that you can farm for this item – it shouldn’t take more than a minute or two.

From there, Maltorius requires you to head to the Southwest to a place called Bitter Cave. Inside, you will have to navigate a small dungeon before coming upon a Jar of Souls. Your Golem, it appears, needs a soul to be able to animate. Touching the jar will trigger a few waves of easily dispatched enemies. Once completed, speak with Maltorious one last time to unlock the powerful Bone Golem in the Necromancer’s Book of the Dead, which you can access from the character/abilities menu.

The Bone Golem has two abilities to choose from:

Each time your Bone Golem takes up to 20% of its Maximum Life as damage, it sheds a corpse.

Your Bone Golem gains 10% Maximum Life and the Thorns inherited from you increase from 30% to 50%.

You gain 10% increased Attack Speed, but you lose the ability to summon a Golem

To unlock the Blood and Iron variants, you must simply continue to level up the Necromancer class.

And that’s all you need to know to unlock the Necromancer’s strongest summon. For more information on the Necromancer, don’t hesitate to check out our best Necromancer build. And if you’re itching to try other classes, be sure to check out the Barbarian, Rogue, Sorcerer, and Druid guides. With the Golem in your arsenal, however, we don’t think you’ll want to hop off onto another class quite so quickly – the monstrosity is just that powerful and fun to use.