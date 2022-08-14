Diablo 4 survey hints at potential microtransactions

A Diablo 4 survey sent out by Activision Blizzard has given us a look at some of the potential microtransaction options and cosmetics we could be seeing when the RPG game arrives in 2023. As the Diablo 4 release date gets ever closer, fans are eagerly lapping up any details that might clue us in on what to expect from the next entry in the fantasy game series. Leaks from the ongoing internal beta tests have previously caused discussions about smart loot and trading in Diablo 4, and now attention has turned to possible launch editions, pre-order bonuses, and paid cosmetics that might appear in the action-RPG.

A pricing survey reportedly sent out to players has been posted to the Diablo 4 subreddit. The survey is in German, but user BellasaurusRawr has helpfully translated it into English (the results of which we have corroborated). It’s important to note that these surveys are pretty common – a similar one was recently sent out for cosmetic microtransactions in Overwatch 2 – and Blizzard has previously said that the prices listed are randomly generated per user in an attempt “to better understand player preferences.” This means that you should of course take everything here with a healthy pinch of salt, especially when it comes to pricing.

Nevertheless, the options on offer do give us some more insight into the types of microtransactions we are likely to see when Diablo 4 arrives. Diablo general Manager Rod Fergusson has previously stated that Diablo 4 eschews the model used by mobile crossover game Diablo Immortal, and instead will be a “full price game anchored around optional cosmetic items and full story-driven expansions.”

Included in the optional bundles suggested for the game are cosmetic changes to your characters armour – several designs are shown, but the description notes that you will receive a total of five skins, one for each of the Diablo 4 classes. Also listed are back ornaments, with an image of a set of ornate angel wings that match up to those obtainable in Diablo 3. These state that, like Diablo 3’s ornaments, they will have no influence on gameplay.

Mounts and cosmetic mount armour are also present – the mount is described as a rideable creature allowing your character to move around the world faster. If accurate, this would mark the first time such a feature has been included in the Diablo series, and would follow in the vein of rival titles such as Lost Ark, although the survey notes that the mount is unlocked after completing the campaign.

Finally, there are also boxes offering access to a battle pass promising premium cosmetic rewards for playing, an in-game currency called Platinum used for cosmetic items in the in-game shop, and early access to the game before its official release date – with options for two day early access and seven day early access listed in the survey. As previously stated, all of this is likely designed to help Blizzard to determine market interest, and the prices shown on the survey should probably not be taken as an actual indication of intent.

