Diablo 4 trading is back. Blizzard community manager Adam Fletcher confirms that the Diablo 4 trade feature, which lets you exchange the best Diablo 4 Ancestral items in the RPG game with other players. The developer disabled Diablo 4 trades earlier this week when it became clear that players could duplicate gold and items using the trade tool. This led to players with functionally infinite gold reserves offering billions of coins for the best gear.

The fix didn’t come alongside the arrival of Diablo 4 patch 1.1.2, which also removes one of the most popular dungeon exploits, allowing players in a group to quickly and easily replay the best Diablo 4 Nightmare Dungeons without any need for additional Sigils. However, Fletcher confirms via Twitter that trading has now been re-enabled – useful as the latest Diablo 4 update also puts you into the game’s trade chat channel by default.

Most players taking advantage of trading aren’t actually doing so through the in-game tools, however. Because chat is limited to players on the same instance of the game as you, the number of people you can reach via these means is fairly limited – so many have turned to third-party sites or Discord channels to organize their trades. Finding the perfect item to round out your best Diablo 4 builds can make all the difference, after all.

One such channel saw a particularly beefy crossbow, with two perfect stat rolls and another just 1% shy of its limit, reach a final auction price of 30 billion gold. Theoretically, the fourth stat would then be rolled by the receiving player at the Occultist to whatever they desired – and with a max stat roll all but guaranteed. You’d need enough gold for those pricey rerolls, of course, but a player willing to spend that much on the base item presumably has more than they know what to do with.

Blizzard reminds players that Diablo 4 duplication exploits are against the game’s End User License Agreement, meaning that “any account that engages in gold and item duplication exploits will be actioned.” Of course, we’d advise steering clear of the temptation to engage in such methods.

