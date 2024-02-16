Diablo 4 Season 3 is well underway, and with the demon-blasting Blizzard RPG set to arrive on Xbox and PC Game Pass in March there’s likely to be a big influx of new players hunting down Lilith’s minions and grinding for the best Diablo 4 gear. With the launch of Diablo 4 patch 1.3.2, the rarest and most powerful D4 items, its elusive uber uniques, have been made a lot easier to find, and now it looks like we have an estimate of exactly how unlucky you must have been to not find them.

Diablo 4 patch 1.3.2 arrived on Tuesday February 13, and among its notes Blizzard writes, “The drop chance of uber unique items acquired outside of Uber Duriel encounters has been increased.” Naturally, with these seven mythical items the ultimate end goal for anyone eager to max out their stats in the RPG game, finding just one is the gold standard for pretty much any Diablo 4 player – the kind of luck you immediately screenshot to gloat to your friends about.

These new stats aren’t confirmed, but they come from a data mine from user ‘Lothrik,’ who has previous reputation with the game – their pre-launch build calculator was considered one of the most accurate and useful ways to craft the best Diablo 4 builds prior to and during the game’s beta tests, thanks to its reliable stats. They’re shared by Diablo Twitch streamer Rob ‘Rob2628,’ who you may remember as the first player to reach the Diablo 4 level cap at launch.

The stats presented by Lothrik suggest that the drop weight for uber unique items such as the Diablo 4 Harlequin Crest have been ramped up from 1 (the lowest in the game) to 1,350. That means you’re now 1,350 times more likely to see one than you used to be – but given that the previous estimated drop rates were around one in ten million, you’re still looking at around a one in 7,400 chance that you’ll see one in the wild.

It’s still probably best to stick to farming materials for the Diablo 4 Uber Duriel boss fight, then, which still holds around a 2% drop rate for uber uniques. Of course, there’s also no guarantee that you’ll get the one you’re after. The good news is that patch 1.3.2 also introduces the ability to trade in unwanted uber uniques for the one you’re after; the bad news is you’ll need to turn in five to get just one of your choice.

Rob, who’s probably racked up one of the highest hour counts in Diablo 4, says, “Happy to see crafting introduced into Diablo 4 but five for one seems a bit ridiculous for most players.” He suggests three to one as a better ratio, or even the potential to work towards them by salvaging the much more common (but still relatively rare) unique items that aren’t part of the elite seven, and I’d definitely agree as someone who dropped off the Uber Duriel farming train a little way into Season 2, and hasn’t bothered with it in Season 3.

With the Diablo 4 Game Pass announcement finally out there, you might be considering finally giving it a go – and, while its third season has largely been received as a bit of a damp squib by the community, it’s a perfect time to play through its fantastic campaign. Diablo community manager Adam Fletcher confirms via X/Twitter that we’ll find out next week when the Season 4 Campfire Chat is due, which we expect to reveal Blizzard’s promised big itemization overhaul.

