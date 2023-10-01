Diablo 4 world boss improvements are on the way for Season 2

Diablo 4 world bosses have long been due some love, and it seems that we can expect some much-requested improvements for one of the most fun endgame activities. Blizzard’s Diablo general manager Rod Fergusson teases some of the improvements we might be seeing in its upcoming developer update livestream, and a world boss timer looks to be just one such quality-of-life improvement.

As we start to get closer to the Diablo 4 Season 2 start date for the upcoming ‘Season of Blood,’ developer Blizzard is planning its first of two extensive livestreams to cover the many improvements and updates we can expect. While the dramatic drop-off in players lately isn’t too unusual for the end of a season in this style of RPG game, there’s certainly a lot riding on these Diablo 4 livestreams to prove that it’s got enough reasons for everyone to come back.

Perhaps one of my favorite aspects of Blizzard’s latest game is its world bosses. The trio of Ashava the Pestilent, Avarice the Gold-Cursed, and Wandering Death are three of the most fun fights in the whole game. Or at least they are when it all lines up and you’re around the right level with a group of like-minded players. Unfortunately, just a few weeks into Season 1 people were already demolishing them within seconds, negating them entirely.

Not only does this diminish the satisfaction of having to actually engage with their various attacks and other fight mechanics, it also means you can easily miss your chance at loot if you don’t keep on top of the Diablo 4 world boss spawn times. While there is a 30-minute countdown given on the map screen, it can be easily missed if you’re busy doing other activities, and no one really wants to wait around for ages for a boss fight that’s only going to last a handful of seconds.

Fortunately, it sounds like improvements are on the way. Diablo general manager Rod Fergusson responds to questions on Twitter about what we can expect from world bosses in Season 2. First up is a query as to whether an in-game world boss timer is coming, to which Fergusson simply responds, “Oh, you’re going to like the streams.” That sounds like a yes to me.

In response, another commenter asks whether the team is considering changing the world boss frequency so that they don’t appear at the same times every day – something that can severely limit farming options for those of us with busy schedules. To this, Fergusson says, “Please tune into the dev streams,” which doesn’t confirm anything specific, but does make it sound like we can expect something along those lines.

Remember that with two streams on the way, it’s likely that we won’t see everything in the first Diablo 4 Season 2 developer update, which is set for Wednesday, October 4, 2023. It certainly promises a lot, however; we’ll just have to see what they deliver. As for Fergusson, he says he’s “looking forward to hearing your thoughts after watching the streams.”

Be sure you’re running the best Diablo 4 Nightmare Dungeons if you’re looking to finish off your current Diablo 4 build before the first season ends. If you’re after something different to fill the downtime, we’ve selected the best games like Diablo for your perusal.