Diablo 4 Avarice location, spawn times, and how to beat

How do I defeat Diablo 4’s Avarice, the Gold Cursed? True to his name, this hulking demon lugs around an enormous gold chest in one hand and a spiked mallet in the other – and if you’re unlucky enough to be caught in his path, it can immediately spell your end. Lucky for you, we’ve got all the tips and tricks required to both locate and beat him.

Avarice, the Gold Cursed behaves exactly like other Diablo 4 world bosses, regularly spawning into Sanctuary to terrorize any adventurers in his vicinity. It’s vital that you prepare for this fight by upgrading your Diablo 4 healing potion and swinging by all the shrines and Altar of Lilith locations to pick up some tasty buffs and stat boosts for the best Diablo 4 classes. With all that done, it’s time to slay Avarice, the Gold Cursed world boss.

Diablo 4 Avarice location

Avarice, the Gold Cursed is found in the Seared Basin, located in the northeast corner of the Kehjistan region.

We highly recommend gathering a group of at least 12 people as part of a guild, but you can also increase your chances of victory with a random group by heading to the spawn location with the best Diablo 4 builds. It’s also worth stocking up on a wealth of potions and elixirs to chug right before the battle begins. Remember: you only have 15 minutes to slay Avarice before he despawns, so bring along the best Diablo 4 weapons to ensure your damage output scales to that timeframe.

Diablo 4 Avarice spawn times

Like all world bosses, Avarice, the Gold Cursed is due to appear at set spawn times. You can expect to receive a 30-minute countdown clock on the Diablo 4 map before the moment at which he appears. Be sure to reach Avarice before he spawns with plenty of time to spare, either via fast travel or traversing the map astride your Diablo 4 mount.

How to beat Avarice, the Gold Cursed

Avarice, the Gold Cursed drops a random selection of weapons and equipment at higher rarity levels. He also drops Scattered Prisms, a rare crafting material that you can use to create additional sockets for Diablo 4 gems. Over the course of the fight, Avarice spawns Treasure Goblins – you should consider these distractions and ignore them, since the rewards for beating Avarice far outweigh the gold you’ll receive from killing them instead.

Avarice is a close-range brawler, but his sheer size means it’s best to stick as close to him as possible to avoid getting caught in the wide arc of his AoE melee attacks. He does occasionally vomit up molten gold to punish anyone who standing directly beneath him, so be sure to dodge out of the way as soon as he pauses to retch.

However, the biggest threat to your positioning is Avarice’s unique ability to pass through portals in later phases of the fight. His initial charge into the portal only deals incidental damage, but it becomes lethal once he reappears. Dodge out of the way, and be sure to avoid the exploding mines when getting back into position once he appears.

With these tips and tricks under your belt, you should have no problem locating and beating the Diablo 4 Avarice, the Gold Cursed world boss. Be sure to revise our complete guide to taking down Ashava if you’re going for the World Boss Slayer achievement. Diablo 4 is undoubtedly one of the best PC games of this year – so check out our Diablo 4 review if you still need convincing.