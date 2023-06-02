Diablo 4 Wandering Death spawn times, location, and how to beat

How do I defeat Diablo 4 Wandering Death? The world boss presents quite the challenge, even for the most experienced D4 players. This skeleton-based horror will run circles around you, many circles, and won’t stop until you slay it. As it isn’t found in the typical places, it could be easy to miss, but we’re here to help you find its location and beat it within the allotted time for huge rewards.

While Wandering Death is just one Diablo 4 world boss of many, it spawns in multiple areas of the Diablo 4 map, meaning it could be tricky to locate. We’ve spent time refining the best build for all of the classes to take it down and are here to help you destroy Wandering Death, Death Given Life for good. Until its next spawn, that is.

Diablo 4 Wandering Death location

Diablo 4’s Wandering Death, Death Given Life can spawn in Sarran Caldera in the Dry Steppes, or the Fields of Desecration in Hawezar, depending on your progress in the game.

It’s important to note that world bosses will not spawn until you’ve finished the campaign. Thankfully, you don’t have to spend time waiting around for Wandering Death to spawn. A small UI box will appear 15 minutes before the boss itself, and guides you towards the correct location for the world boss to spawn.

Diablo 4 Wandering Death loot

Players can expect to receive the usual rewards from defeating the Wandering Death world boss. These include gold, loot, and XP. However, Wandering Death also drops Scattered Prisms which can be used to add sockets to your gear. This allows gems to be added which increase your items’ stats.

Diablo 4 Wandering Death guide

Now that you’ve located the beast, you might be wondering just how to take it down. Wandering Death is a skeletal figure who’s only goal is to slice you up. It has multiple phases, marked by arrows on its health bar, and each phase has slightly different mechanics. As each arrow turns grey, health potions will drop to help you progress through the fight with less dying. Always helpful.

Wandering Death has a stagger bar that is filled by using crowd control effects. Check out our best Rogue build for how to fully utilize these. When staggered, Wandering Death will unleash two caged souls. Aim to eliminate these caged souls before Wandering Death can consume them to deal massive damage to the world boss.

Here are the seven mechanics that Diablo 4 Wandering Death world boss will use in the fight:

Death Beam – Wandering Death’s most powerful attack. Whilst slowly rotating, a beam will be cast from each of its hands. As it takes damage from the players pummelling him, more beams will be cast. Try to stay between two of the beams and move at the same pace as the world boss to remain unharmed.

– Wandering Death’s most powerful attack. Whilst slowly rotating, a beam will be cast from each of its hands. As it takes damage from the players pummelling him, more beams will be cast. Try to stay between two of the beams and move at the same pace as the world boss to remain unharmed. Death Crater – Wandering Death will create a large crater that explodes after five seconds, causing massive damage. If you become trapped inside the crater, don’t waste your skills here as the attacks will all be blocked. As the fight progresses, Wandering Death will spawn more Death Craters.

– Wandering Death will create a large crater that explodes after five seconds, causing massive damage. If you become trapped inside the crater, don’t waste your skills here as the attacks will all be blocked. As the fight progresses, Wandering Death will spawn more Death Craters. Death Grasp – Wandering Death will shoot two hooks under the ground, before lifting itself up and pulling the hooks towards itself, devastating any player caught in the wake. To avoid these attacks, look for the ground changing color and stay well away. As the battle progresses, more of these will be shot out. Keep an eye on them at all times.

– Wandering Death will shoot two hooks under the ground, before lifting itself up and pulling the hooks towards itself, devastating any player caught in the wake. To avoid these attacks, look for the ground changing color and stay well away. As the battle progresses, more of these will be shot out. Keep an eye on them at all times. Death Pound – Wandering Death will double slam the ground in front of it followed by another slam behind it. Each slam creates a wave of spikes. As its health depletes, the ground becomes more deadly.

– Wandering Death will double slam the ground in front of it followed by another slam behind it. Each slam creates a wave of spikes. As its health depletes, the ground becomes more deadly. Death Shout – The sixth Wandering Death boss mechanic is the Death Shout. It will yell out, causing a shockwave to ripple across the battlefield. Avoid this, it hurts.

– The sixth Wandering Death boss mechanic is the Death Shout. It will yell out, causing a shockwave to ripple across the battlefield. Avoid this, it hurts. Death Tornadoes – These whirlwinds of fatality tear through the arena, taking down players in their wake. As Wandering Death’s health depletes, the tornadoes become more frequent.

Now that you are armed with the knowledge of Wandering Death’s mechanics as well as where to locate it and when it spawns, you’re fully prepared to take on the world boss. While you’re waiting though, why not take a read of our tips hub, which features every guide we’ve made for Diablo 4? Don’t forget to check on the other world bosses, Ashava the Pestilent and Avarice, the Gold Cursed, to make sure you don’t miss their spawn times.