Diablo 3 seasons “won’t be as rich” once Diablo 4 launches

If you haven’t dipped into Diablo 3 season 28 yet, you may want to take the opportunity to, as Blizzard says future seasons won’t be as expansive as the team moves its focus to the sequel with the arrival of the Diablo 4 release date. The now decade-old RPG game remains one of Blizzard’s best, following a hefty rework that overhauled Diablo 3 on a grand scale after it arrived to an initially frosty reception.

I’ve been playing Diablo 3’s latest season quite a lot this past couple of weeks. It proved to be a perfect stopgap between the end of the Diablo 4 beta and the start of the new Path of Exile Crucible league on April 7, and I’d go so far as to suggest it might be one of the best Diablo 3 seasons in the game’s extensive history.

With the introduction of its Altar of Rites – an account-wide progression tree that applies potent buffs to all your seasonal characters that dramatically boost your potential – season 28 allows you to level and grind faster than ever before. Between its initial doubled kill streak timer and bonus, and the early perk that removes all item level requirements, I was able to blast my Wizard to level 70 in next to no time and get to work on assembling the perfect set.

I’m now putting the final touches to the build, blasting through increasingly challenging Greater Rifts in a barrage of meteors with my Tal Rasha’s set, and it’s been a magnificent send-off to the game. Unfortunately for those of you who aren’t yet ready to move on, it does seem like a send-off might be exactly what it is.

In a group interview with Wowhead, Blizzard’s Diablo general manager Rod Fergusson clarifies that, while Diablo 3 season 29 will have a new seasonal theme, “it won’t be as rich as season 28.” Following that, season 30 and beyond are set to be repeats taken from previous seasons, with “a mix and match of previous cosmetics and features” to keep things a little fresh as the team moves its efforts onto Diablo 4.

That’s understandable, of course, but somewhat sad – Diablo 4 is quite a distinct product from the games that came before it, so I’m sure there will be players who enjoy returning to past entries. If that’s you, then, perhaps set your expectations accordingly.

Make sure you’re up to date on all the Diablo 4 classes ahead of the new game’s release, because the Diablo 4 launch is sooner than we thought. If you want to get another step up on everyone else planning to jump into the new entry, a Diablo 4 skill tree builder is the ideal way to prepare your plans prior to Lilith’s arrival.