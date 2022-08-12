Diablo Immortal bug perplexes players again with reduced EXP

A Diablo Immortal bug is perplexing players of the RPG game once again. This time, the symptom is randomly reduced EXP values obtained from enemies while farming. Some of the free-to-play game’s most dedicated grinding fans have been attempting to ascertain what is causing the issue, which is causing farming to become less effective thanks to random inconsistencies in earned experience values.

Reddit user staplepies posted their research on the topic to the game’s subreddit. Staplepies, who says they are one of the game’s top farming experts on the American servers and were among the first players to hit paragon level 150, dug into the mysterious experience bug in detail after spending a while researching the phenomenon.

The examples given are for the Shassar Oasis zone, but Staplepies comments that the bug “happens everywhere I’ve tested to some degree.” Due to their high paragon level (generally 13 to 14 levels above the server paragon level), their earned experience is already reduced from the base amount, meaning that they are only expecting to earn 10% of the default amount – this is expected, and is Diablo Immortal’s way of keeping a server’s population levelling at roughly similar pace.

However, Staplepies began to notice anomalies in the experience values that were popping up in their log. Shassar Oasis features three distinct enemies – Dust Imps (54 XP), Drubs (48 XP), and Sand Golems (129 XP). When everything is working normally, these three numbers should be the only ones that pop up in the location while fighting non-elite mobs (Staplepies notes that the bug also affects elite mobs, but they have ignored these in their examples to keep the numbers simpler).

They then show a series of increasingly bizarre numbers popping up – some marginally lower, such as a Dust Imp awarding 42 experience instead of the expected 54, but others dropping as low as just 1 or 2 experience for a mob. Staplepies says that “when things are really bad, you can see runs of kills where every single one is bugged.” The bug can also affect the experience globes that drop randomly, and these doesn’t necessarily match up to the bugged kill experience values.

Staplepies also did testing in a party, saying that the bug affects all players in their group but not at the same time or with the same values as one another. It happens when playing solo or in a party, and doesn’t seem to be affected by party size or proximity. They also tested to ensure that the random numbers were not coming from other sources such as quests or events, and said that the problem is happening for folks at multiple different levels (meaning that it is not necessarily tied to the intended experience penalty for being at higher paragon level than the server).

There are some other factors that they still have in mind – Staplepies says they have noticed a higher proportion of bugged experience values in certain zones, and that the percentage of experience values bugged has been different at certain times of day. Therefore, they’re contemplating whether player activity in a given zone or server could be causing the issue – perhaps an overload of players might be causing an issue in the code, for example.

Whatever the cause actually is, it’s proving troublesome for players who are committed to farming. Gaining higher paragon levels can be one of the best ways for players to compete without spending as much money – Staplepies describes themselves as a “lowish budget” player but says they can compete with players at 3-5x their resonance level for several days by being among the first to a new paragon level, until the other players catch up. As such, they ask anyone with ideas or suggestions to help them discover the cause of this bug.

If you’re not quite at the endgame of the fantasy game yet, check out our guide to Diablo Immortal leveling to help you get there. We also have you covered with the best Diablo Immortal builds and the best Diablo Immortal legendaries to get you kitted out for success. If you’re just starting out your journey, our Diablo Immortal tier list should help you determine the best Diablo Immortal class for you depending upon how you prefer to play.

Screenshot credit: Staplepies on Reddit.