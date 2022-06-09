The best Diablo Immortal Wizard build for PvE

Want to make the best Diablo Immortal Wizard build? While you could make the argument that any of the available characters can be the best Diablo Immortal class, the Wizard sadly finds itself at the bottom of our Diablo Immortal tier list. That’s not to say its fortunes won’t change over time in this fledgling RPG game, but for now, it struggles from a lack of power and a steep difficulty curve – there are so many skills to get your head around and using them in the right order takes a lot of practice.

With the right setup though, there is a case for choosing this class, as the best Diablo Immortal Wizard build is highly effective in a supporting role while delving through dungeons with other players. Additionally, by stacking chill effects with your spells, you can open up additional opportunities for your teammates to use their most damaging AoE attacks.

Your choices for gear and gems are crucial for this build, and you need to get to level 41 to get the full suite of skills. It will take some time to get everything together, but once you do, you’ll become an invaluable ally for PvE dungeons and raids.

Best Diablo Immortal Wizard build

In order to put the Wizard among the best Diablo Immortal builds, you need to focus on using chill effects to support your allies. This build will make playing PvE content with friends a breeze as you can hang back to hurl frosty meteors, storm attacks, and other spells to keep the troublesome hellspawn at bay.

Best attributes for Wizard

Intelligence

Fortitude

Willpower

Investing your attribute points into Intelligence gives you a flat damage buff of +0.3 and +1 to your total Combat Rating. Your next priority after Intelligence is to allocate points to Fortitude. This gives all attacks the chance to become critical hits by giving you +0.1 Armor Penetration. This attribute also provides +0.1 Armor, which reduces 20% of any damage taken, handy if enemies get too close. Finally, you should put the rest of your points into Willpower, as this increases the duration of any harmful effects enemies suffer from your spells, not to mention your own resistance to any status effects enemies inflict on you.

Best skills for Demon Hunter

Primary skill: Magic Missile

To get the most out of Magic Missile, you need to activate the Ice Missile ultimate, enhancing each Magic Missile shot fired with frost for 12 seconds. This, in turn, increases how much damage enemies take and slows down their movement.

These are the best core skills:

Arcane Wind

Unlocks at level 1

Charges a blast of wind in a set direction to damage and knock enemies away.

Charging deals more damage to enemies and increases knockback distance; deals an additional 50% damage to burning enemies

The Syldra’s Fang main weapon removes the charging ability and adds a chill effect to the attack

Lightning Nova

Unlocks at level 3

Hurls ten balls of lightning away from you in all directions, dealing damage to enemies as they pass outward and again as they return to your new location.

Can hit a target up to six times, but each hit beyond the first only deals 30% of the maximum damage

Teleport

Unlocks at level 15

This skill teleports your character forward from your position and has three charges by default

This skill is altered by Lyan’s Resonant Wisdom to also inflict AoE lightning damage for a short time at the location you teleport to

Meteor

Unlocks at level 41

Drops a meteor from the sky to deal AoE damage, stun all enemies for three seconds, and scorch the ground for six seconds, burning any foe inside the impact area

This skill can be modified by equipping the Frostwalkers leggings, turning the fiery meteor into an icy one that slows down enemies with a chill effect

Meteor is your main skill for this build, while all the other skills are there so you can inflict chill onto your enemies or damage anyone who gets close. As your main job is to sit back and fling spells at enemies, you won’t use teleport often, but if enemies clump together and you have Lyan’s Resonant Wisdom equipped, you can hop in and out to get a little burst of damage when it’s safe to do so. You will mostly use Lightning Nova as a last resort, typically following it with an immediate teleport to dash away from danger.

Best gear for Wizard

Syldra’s Fang

Unrepentant Gale

Frostweaver’s Garments

Frostwalkers

Shoulders of the Cataclysm

Lyan’s Resonant Wisdom

Your weapon choices are vital to increasing your Arcane Wind’s damage but can also give them additional properties. Since we’re going full crowd-control support with this build, we’re focusing heavily on any item that gives you the ability to slow down or stun enemies. Syldra’s Fang removes the charging properties of Arcane Wind, replacing them with a chilling effect that slows down any adversary caught in its radius. Unrepentant Gale increases the number of times you can fire Arcane Wind by one, giving you more chances to slow down your targets.

Another way to do this is by equipping the Frostweaver’s Garments, which adds the same chill effect from Syldra’s Fang to each shot of the Ice Crystal-enhanced Magic Missile attacks. This works well with the Frostwalkers legendary leggings, as they change the type of damage the meteor deals to frost, making it better at controlling large crowds, leaving them vulnerable so your allies can obliterate them with AoE attacks. Shoulders of the Cataclysm also give your meteor up to 20% additional damage when awakened.

Teleporting is primarily for getting out of harm’s way, but wearing Lyan’s Resonant Wisdom will also cause a lightning cloud to form at your intended destination, causing a little bit of AoE lightning damage over 2.5 seconds. In addition, if you’ve stunned or slowed down enemies with frost techniques, this helm gives your teleport skill a way to cause extra damage by warping into the middle. You can then use another teleport to escape before your foes can swipe at you.

Best gems for Wizard

Howler’s Call

Blood-soaked Jade

Chained Death

Everlasting Torment

Seeping Bile

Zod Stone

As for which Diablo Immortal gems you should equip, we highly recommend Howler’s Call. It adds the chance to summon a spirit wolf whenever you cast your Magic Missile, which deals huge damage as it charges through multiple enemies at once.

You should also equip Blood-soaked Jade for increased damage and movement speed, both vital stats for the Wizard to keep their power as high as possible. Chained Death boosts your attack a bit if you hit multiple targets, which makes your AoE attacks significantly more potent.

Inflicting ailments onto enemies to aid your team is the key to this build, and there are a couple of gems that give your attacks new status conditions. Whenever you land a critical hit with the Everlasting Torment gem equipped, your enemy will get the agony ailment which applies damage over time. Having the Seeping Bile gem also allows your attacks to poison enemies, spreading to any nearby foes if the victim dies while affected. Finally, since you want to have Ice Missile active for as long as possible, the Zod Stone increases the duration of this skill by 16%.

That is everything you need to know about making the best Diablo Immortal Wizard build. However, if you’re finding the Wizard too underpowered, check out our best build guides for the Barbarian, Crusader, Necromancer, Demon Hunter, and Monk for some alternative options.