The best Diablo Immortal Demon Hunter build for PvP and PvE

When it comes to making the best Diablo Immortal Demon Hunter build, there are several important factors to consider. The Demon Hunter is an attractive Diablo Immortal class as it’s capable of dealing huge amounts of damage, earning a high rank on our Diablo Immortal tier list. A Demon Hunter’s main objective is to deal as much damage as possible while herding large groups of enemies with its crowd control effects.

Taking advantage of late-game item drops, Diablo Immortal gems, and several powerful skills is key to making the best Diablo Immortal Demon Hunter build. We’ve gone for a mix of AoE focused attacks that inflict slowdown effects on foes, alongside a set of gear that greatly enhances the Demon Hunter’s ultimate ability.

It’s going to take a while to get everything you need to make this build, as one of the skills requires a level 50 character, and there’s plenty of legendary gear to collect. Once you have everything, though, you’ll be a nigh-on unstoppable monster in both PvE and PvP. This Demon Hunter build works best when playing with friends, but can do reasonably well if you’re playing this RPG game independently.

Best Diablo Immortal Demon Hunter build

To make the Demon Hunter’s best Diablo Immortal builds, you need to focus on increasing your overall damage output wherever you can, while also giving your chosen skills any additional buffs by equipping legendary gear and gems.

Best attributes for Demon Hunter

Strength

Fortitude

Vitality

Investing your attribute points into Strength gives you a flat damage buff of +0.3 and +1 to your total combat rating. Once your Strength stat is maxed out, allocate your points to Fortitude to indirectly increase your chance to inflict critical hits, giving you +0.1 armour penetration. This attribute also provides you with +0.1 armour, which reduces 20% of any damage taken. The rest of your points should go into Vitality to increase your overall health pool.

Best skills for Demon Hunter

Primary skill: Crossbow Shot

The Demon Hunter’s biggest strength allows them to use specific attacks while moving. Naturally, you want to take advantage of this by staying out of harm’s way as often as possible. Crossbow Shot doesn’t deal much damage, but you can alter its properties with help from the Vengeance skill and The Hungerer off-hand weapon.

These are the best core skills:

Multishot

Unlocks at level 1

Fires a salvo of arrows to damage all enemies in a set direction

Rain of Vengeance

Unlocks at level 3

Fires arrows into the air to deal damage to enemies in an area over several seconds

Daring Swing

Unlocks at level 15

Swings a rope to leap to a nearby location, dealing damage to any enemies in the way

Vengeance

Unlocks at level 50

Temporarily transforms into a frenzied form, causes every primary attack to fire two additional arrows

Multishot is an AoE attack that serves as your primary damage dealer, hurling arrows towards all enemies within its cone-shaped radius. Like the primary attack, you can also use this skill while moving, which is a godsend for this fragile ranged class.

When a large group of enemies surround you, the Rain of Vengeance skill can wipe out several foes at once by dealing damage to a large space for several seconds. If you’re still in a precarious situation after using this skill, you can use Daring Swing to get out of danger, damaging any enemies in your way.

We also recommend taking the Vengeance self-buffing skill that gives you lots of bonuses to passive and active effects, allowing you to hit your enemies more often during its six-second window. Vengeance’s 20-second cooldown is rather long, but you can collect specific gear which drastically reduces this time.

Best gear for Demon Hunter

Breath of Winter

The Hungerer

Vision of the Lost

Hailstone Shoulders

Heart of Vengeance

Coff’s Unrelenting Fury

The Breath of Winter is an excellent primary weapon as it adds the chilling effect to Multishot, giving you the chance to easily escape incoming enemies with Daring Swing. This effect stacks alongside Hailstone Shoulders’ ability which provides the same effect to Rain of Vengeance. By using both skills, you can turn your foes into frozen statues for a short time.

Equip the Vision of the Lost, Heart of Vengeance, and Coff’s Unrelenting Fury in your other three armour slots. When fully awakened, these items combined reduce the cooldown of the Vengeance skill by 45%. In addition, Vision of the Lost extends Vengeance’s duration, and Coff’s Unrelenting Fury adds a rocket attack for every two primary attacks. Finally, wielding The Hungerer as your off-hand weapon gives your basic attack a piercing effect, allowing you to hit more enemies simultaneously.

Best Gems for Demon Hunter

Fervent Fang

Everlasting Torment

Howler’s Call

Ca’arsen’s Invigoration

Seeping Bile

Blood-Soaked Jade

Fervent Fang is great for PvP encounters as each consecutive attack increases how much damage your next blow does to the same target. Everlasting Torment

inflicts damage over time and gives you an attack speed increase instead of a critical hit, which is a small price to pay for increased firepower. Blood-Soaked Jade gives you a flat bonus to damage and movement speed, perfect for this highly mobile build.

Ca’arsen’s Invigoration increases your attack speed, but only for your primary attack. However, when combined with the equipment effects and the Vengeance skill, this makes regular shots from the crossbow incredibly strong. Use this alongside Howler’s Call to give your combat rating a boost and a chance to summon a charging wolf spirit to inflict more damage to enemies in a set path.

Finally, The Hungerer’s piercing effect can be enhanced when used with the Seeping Bile gem, bestowing your basic attacks with a chance to poison enemies for a short time. To top it off, this poison can spread if your target dies while infected.

Should you find these items in your playthrough, make sure to equip them to wield the best Diablo Immortal Demon Hunter build. There are plenty of other classes to choose from, so do check out our best Diablo Immortal Crusader build and best Diablo Immortal Necromancer build if you decide to roll with one of them in the future.