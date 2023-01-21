Diablo Immortal update roadmap features a new class and fishing

Blizzard has plenty in mind for its Diablo Immortal roadmap, and shares plans for 2023 that include four major Diablo Immortal updates, a new class, clan improvements, fresh gameplay options, and… fishing? That’s right, while it might still be a while until the Diablo 4 release date, there’s plenty to look forward to in the free-to-play entry for one of Blizzard’s main RPG games in the meantime.

Diablo community manager Adam ‘PezRadar’ Fletcher shares details for the upcoming year of Diablo Immortal updates on the game’s Reddit page. Fletcher notes that the game got two major updates in 2022 following its release in June, and says the team plans to follow on from that with the release of four major updates throughout 2023.

These updates will include “improvements to clans, in-game social features, and gameplay – while also introducing a new class and Helliquary bosses.” The prospect of a new addition to the roster of Diablo Immortal classes is perhaps the most exciting among these, as it’ll presumably introduce completely new skills and gameplay for players to get to grips with.

Fletcher highlights new main and side quests are in the works aimed at building on the Diablo Immortal story and overarching narrative. He also says that increased gameplay variety is a key focus for 2023, speaking to the core Diablo experience of “making quick-witted choices to decimate droves of demons as you continue to enrich your character’s build with Sanctuary’s most powerful gear.”

As such, he says new Diablo Immortal legendary items will continue to roll out with future updates, giving all current and future classes plenty of ways to tweak their builds and come up with fresh strategies. He wraps up by adding, “To add to our gameplay variety, we plan to introduce a new competitive mode and fishing activity.”

A recent Diablo Immortal Q&A briefly discussed new ideas in the works for Diablo Immortal PvP, though it sounds like we’ll have to wait a while longer to find out what those are. The interview also hinted at “other events that heavily modify Immortal’s gameplay” – though we certainly didn’t have fishing on our bingo cards!

