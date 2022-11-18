Dota 2 arcana Voidstorm Asylum Razor releases on battle pass

There’s a new Dota 2 arcana in town, courtesy of the Diretide battle pass that makes up the second half of the two-part TI 2022 battle pass. Valve has now added The International winners Tundra Esports to the Aegis, albeit with a rather unfortunate mistake. However, fans of one of the best MOBA games will be eager to get their hands on the Voidstorm Asylum Razor arcana that is out now – providing they don’t run into too many broken Dota 2 battle pass quests along the way.

If you’re unfamiliar with arcanas, they’re one of the most snazzy overhauls a hero can get, alongside personas. They give your favourite Dota 2 heroes a fresh lease on life with a new model, custom animations and skill effects for the arcana, a fresh set of ability icons, custom kill and item effects, a new hero portrait and minimap icon, and a complete reworking of the hero’s voice lines.

The Voidstorm Asylum Razor arcana digs into the history of the damage-stealing carry, seeing him reclaim “the secrets of his true origins” with this new-look bundle “that will shatter the mystic bonds between the lightning revenant and the hidden masters of the Narrow Maze.” The design gives him a much more open-air shell to his armour, the onyx black ribs of the torso revealing the whirling purple tornado of fury and lightning within. As always, Razor crackles with lightning as he rolls around the battlefield.

There’s new animations and ambient effects along with overhauls to the look of all Razor’s abilities. In addition to all the standard asset makeovers, you’ll also get a new Static Link kills meter to show off how well you’re using Razor’s most iconic trick – the ability to siphon attack damage away from opponents for his own benefit. There are also new item icons and special visual effects for Phase Boots, Eul’s Scepter of Divinity, and Wind Waker – three of the most popular items for the hero. In addition, an all-new voice performance from his original voice actor, Eric Newsome, adds over 600 lines “that reflect his liberation from aeons of servitude.”

The Voidstorm Asylum Razor arcana is available to all players who reach level 383 in the Dota 2 battle pass. Given that you can get your hands on the TI 2022 battle pass for free with a Dota 2 swag bag, it’s a good time to jump in and play – though it might take some work to climb the ranks up to the arcana. Luckily, the bag also offers you the choice of a free arcana from any available for purchase in the store, so you can still look stylish in the meantime.

The battle pass also introduces a Dota 2 Cave Johnson announcer to the multiplayer game, which has seen its popularity surge – making it the first time the Dota 2 player count has passed the 1 million mark since 2019. The International 2022 also saw the reveal of new Dota 2 hero Muerta; time will tell exactly where she falls in the meta. If you’re feeling sick of all the Diretide candy, you can always take a look at the best Dota 2 custom games for plenty of ways to put a fresh spin on your time in-game.