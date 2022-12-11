Disney Dreamlight Valley companions are too committed to roles

Assigning specialist roles to your Disney Dreamlight Valley companions is one of the best ways to maximise your resources and earn money quickly in the life sim game. However, with no easy way to track who’s handling what, it can be easy to end up with too many eggs in one basket, because Disney Dreamlight Valley characters aren’t easily swayed once they set their mind on a given task.

Once you’ve made a new friend and had them join you in the valley for a short while, you’ll get the opportunity to pick one of five roles for them to specialise in. Picking between gardening, fishing, mining, foraging, and digging, you’ll have the choice to decide which aspect of the farming game you want them to be best suited for.

While companions will earn experience from everything they do while accompanying you around the island, they get an extra bonus if you’re partaking in their preferred activity. Perhaps even more crucially, they also have a chance to award extra rewards each time you harvest that particular resource – making them a great way to nab extra rare gems, valuable fish, and tasty crops to perfect all those Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes.

However, you’re locked into making a choice and there’s no easy way to quickly track in-game exactly how many villagers you have assigned to each task. This fact, combined with a temptation to just pick the thing that’s most useful to you in the moment, can mean you end up with the majority of your town all committed to mining and fishing, for example (my personal two favourites). It’s also easy to simply misclick, leaving yourself locked in for life.

Currently there’s no way to tempt the town’s famous faces to switch up their preferences. Fans of the game suggest that the option to change companion roles in Disney Dreamlight Valley would be a handy way to rectify any potential missteps – one user suggests it could be done with a craftable potion made using Dreamlight, for example. Another notes that a number denoting currently assigned companions on each icon in the role selection screen would at least serve as a handy reminder for how well-balanced (or otherwise) your current setup is.

