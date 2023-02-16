How to unlock Dreamlight Valley Olaf quests

Unlocking the Dreamlight Valley Olaf quests and getting the cute snowman ‘back’ to the valley isn’t all that difficult, but it is locked away in a specific area – or rather he’s locked away. Thankfully(?), there’s a terrifying blizzard taking hold of Frosted Heights, and getting rid of it might just be the key to finding Olaf… or is it the other way around?

Like other Dreamlight Valley characters before him, Olaf has been trapped somewhere, and you need to find him to bring him back – and stop that ferocious blizzard. We’ve found the little guy for you, and have all the information you need below, but you won’t be able to rescue Olaf in the life game if you haven’t unlocked the Forest Heights biome yet. So make sure you have plenty of Dreamlight, even trading in some Dreamlight Valley Dream Shards if you need to. That done, here’s everything you need to know about unlocking the Olaf story quests in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to get Olaf in Dreamlight Valley

Just like unlocking the Dreamlight Valley Scar quests, and other characters before him, you’ll need to find a special area in the valley itself. Rather understandably for the snowman, that area is the Frosted Heights biome, which will be subject to a rather brutal blizzard. Once there, head the the North of the biome, and the right-hand side of the river, where you will uncover yet another magical cave entrance.

Olaf will be inside, but he’ll look… a little different. The poor guy is missing his nose. And his buttons. And his arms. Eek. Help him pull himself together, and you’ll be rewarded with the Orb to save Frosted Heights and Olaf himself. In order to complete Olaf’s quests from this point onwards however, you must have completed the Frozen realm, unlocking Anna, Elsa, and Kristoff before him.

So, do you want to build a snowman? Because you can’t complete Olaf’s Dreamlight Valley quests without doing so – sort of. Once you’ve found Olaf, don’t forget to go looking for Mirabel Madrigal too, as unlocking the Dreamlight Valley Mirabel quests will bring the Mini-Casita back to the valley. While we love all of the characters already in the valley, there are still plenty more to come, so take a look at what we can expect from the next Dreamlight Valley update, and familiarise yourself with the Dreamlight Valley recipes that might just be their favourite food.