Elden Ring Great Rune locations and how to activate

So you want to know about all the Elden Ring Great Rune locations and how to use Great Runes? There are at least ten of these powerful items; some are dropped by the main Elden Ring bosses, also known as Demigods, while others are acquired through beating certain quests. Most provide decent buffs for the player, but some are used to unlock new endings, or enable handy game mechanics.

The six main Great Runes are tied to the central story, as you’ll need a minimum number in order to access the RPG game’s final area. Specifically, you’ll need to have collected two Great Runes, and awakened at least one, before you can access the Leyndell, Royal Capital zone. Awakening a Great Rune allows you to equip it and use Rune Arcs to gain its power, but in order to do this you need to seek out that rune’s Divine Tower – a special location mentioned on each Great Rune’s description before you awaken it.

We’ve compiled a guide to everything we know about Great Runes – what they do, how you use them, and who drops them. If you want to know where to awaken each one, read our Elden Ring Divine Tower locations guide.

All Elden Ring Great Runes

The Elden Ring Great Runes are:

Godrick’s Great Rune

Godrick’s Great Rune is dropped by Godrick the Grafted after you defeat him. When equipped, it raises all attributes. Godrick can be found in Stormveil Castle, Limgrave.

Radahn’s Great Rune

Radahn’s Great Rune is dropped by Starscourge Radahn after you defeat him. When equipped, it raises the player’s maximum health, FP energy, and stamina. Radahn can be found by going through a portal in Redmane Castle, in Caelid.

Morgott’s Great Rune

Morgott’s Great Rune is dropped by Morgott the Omen King after you defeat him. When equipped, it raises a player’s maximum health. Morgott can be found in Leyndell, Royal Capital. Note that you will need to have already found at least two other Great Runes, and activated one of those, before you can enter Leyndell.

Rykard’s Great Rune

Rykard’s Great Rune is dropped by Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy after you defeat him. When equipped, it restores health after the player defeats an enemy. Rykard is located at Mt. Gelmir.

Mohg’s Great Rune

Mohg’s Great Rune is dropped by Mohg, Lord of Blood after you defeat him. When equipped, it grants a blessing of blood to summoned phantoms. Mohg is located in Mohgwyn Palace, which can be accessed either via a teleport in the north of Consecrated Grounds, or through using the Pureblood Knight’s Medal, which you acquire from White-Faced Varre.

Malenia’s Great Rune

Malenia’s Great Rune is dropped by Malenia, Blade of Miquella, after you defeat her. When equipped, when the player lands successful attacks they recover health. Malenia is located at Miquella’s Haligtree, which is to the north of Consecrated Snowfield.

Great Rune of the Unborn

The Great Rune of the Unborn is acquired by defeating Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon. This rune doesn’t need powering up and it can’t be equipped like the other ones. Instead its buff is passive and instant – it unlocks the ‘Rebirth’ function in the Reya Lucaria Grand Library. This essentially allows you to respec your character, although you will need a Larval Tear as well.

Mending Rune of the Fell Curse

The Mending Rune of the Fell Curse unlocks an alternative ending and is only used after you have defeated the final boss. It is awarded by Dung Eater after you’ve finished his questline and given him five Seedbed Curse.

Mending Rune of the Death-Prince

The Mending Rune of the Death-Prince unlocks an alternative ending and is only used after you have defeated the final boss. It is acquired from Fia after you complete her quest. Read our Elden Ring quests guide for more details.

Mending Rune of Perfect Order

The Mending Rune of Perfect Order unlocks an alternative ending and is only used after you have defeated the final boss. It’s dropped by Goldmask after the conclusion of his and Brother Corhyn’s questline.

HOW TO USE ELDEN RING GREAT RUNES

You can equip a Great Rune at any Site of Grace menu (and only via this menu). You can only have one of these runes equipped at a time. Note that this only applies to the six main Great Runes, which will require you to first defeat the Demigod, and restore the Great Rune’s power. This does not apply to the final four.

In order to actually use a Great Rune’s ability, you’ll need to consume a Rune Arc, which will grant you the effect of the Great Rune you have equipped. This effect lasts until you die. After you die you need to consume another Rune Arc to get the effect back.

Rune Arcs aren’t common, but there are a few places you can find them. For example, they’re a rare drop from Rats. You can also get them via engaging in Elden Ring multiplayer, such as when you help defeat a boss as a summon. There are also some merchants that sell them. For a complete list of Rune Arc locations, check out the Elden Ring wiki.

