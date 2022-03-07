Here’s what the inside of Elden Ring’s Colosseums looks like

Elden Ring is already one of the best RPGs on PC and it holds a lot of mysteries, not the least of which is the presence of several inaccessible Colosseums throughout the game’s map. Now a player has managed to get a good look inside an Elden Ring Colosseum, which the community’s theorising may have something to do with a DLC PvP mode.

Players venturing to the north of the fantasy game‘s starting area, Limgrave – just past and under the giant, broken bridge in Stormhill – can easily spot a massive, circular building that’s half-sunk into the sea. You risk getting invaded by Recusant Henricus when approaching it, but after beating them players will find this Colosseum inaccessible – there’s even a ghost outside complaining about this fact.

There are at least three Colosseums like this in Elden Ring – Limgrave, north of Caelid with a big jar-person out front, and another in Leyndall near a Talisman. Due to the Limgrave Colosseum having the Duelist’s Furled Finger out front – which is how you activate competitive PvP multiplayer in Elden Ring – the prevailing theory is that these Colosseums will be opened later as PvP arena DLC.

That doesn’t stop the fact that, right now, the Colosseums are totally inaccessible. However, YouTuber Lance McDonald has used a free cam on the mysterious structure to peek inside the Limgrave building. The video clearly shows it to be a proper Colosseum, complete with seating and even underground areas.

It’s a lot of detail for a giant building that players can’t get inside, so it’s entirely possible there will be an Elden Ring update in the future that opens it up. Here’s everything you need to know about Elden Ring’s multiplayer to prepare for that.

Elden Ring Elden Ring Fanatical $59.99 $50.39 Pre-order Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.