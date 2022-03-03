Elden Ring Talisman list, locations, and pouches

Looking for info on Elden Ring Talismans? Talismans are Elden Ring’s version of rings from the Souls games. Each Talisman bestows a passive buff, with effects ranging from general boons like faster stamina regen to increased damage for the final attack in a twinblade combo.

An array of different Talismans can be found in Elden Ring’s vast open world; you can find some in treasure chests in Elden Ring dungeons, some drop as loot from enemies and bosses, and others can be bought from merchants. As you progress to more challenging areas, you will encounter upgraded versions of Talismans with increased effects. You can expand the number of Talismans you can equip at the same time using Talisman Pouches.

Though their utility will vary based on your Elden Ring class and playstyle, Talismans provide a much needed helping hand when it comes to taking on Elden Ring bosses. To help you formulate your strategy, we’ve put together an Elden Ring Talisman list containing each Talisman’s effects and location. We haven’t found them all yet, so this list is incomplete, but we’ll add to it as we learn more.

How to get Elden Ring Talisman Pouches

  • Talisman Pouch 1: Drops after beating Margit the Fell Omen
  • Talisman Pouch 2: Reward from the old character you find by Two Fingers in Roundtable Hold – you get this for beating the second main boss: Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon

Receiving a Elden Ring talisman pouch

Best Elden Ring Talismans

While they all provide benefits, Elden Ring talismans vary wildly in terms of usefulness; compare the Arsenal Charm, which boosts your maximum equipment load (helpful) to the Blue Dancer Charm, which boosts your physical attack power depending on your equip burden, so only really pays off if you’re scampering around in your underthings (not recommended).

The best Elden Ring talismans we’ve found so far are:

  • Arsenal Charm – Boosts maximum equipment load
  • Arrow’s Reach Talisman – Increases the effective range of bows by 65%
  • Blessed Dew Talisman – Gradually restores HP

All Elden Ring talismans

Arrow’s Reach Talisman – Increases the effective range of bows by 65%. In a treasure chest on the battlements in Stormgate. Climb cliffs on the south side of the road and approach the upper level of the barbican from the west.

Arsenal Charm – Boosts maximum equipment load. You get this from speaking to Nephali in Roundtable Hold after summoning her and beating Godrick the Grafted.

The Arsenal Charm talisman location in Elden Ring

Assassin’s Cerulean Dagger – Critical Hits restore FP. Reward for beating Black Knife Assassin in Black Knife Catacombs dungeon.
Assassin’s Crimson Dagger – Critical Hits restore 85 HP. Reward for beating Black Knife Assassin in Deathtouched Catacombs dungeon.
Axe Talisman – Enhances charge attacks. Under the Mistwood Ruins in East Limgrave.

Blessed Dew Talisman – Gradually restores HP. Found in a treasure chest at the Divine Bridge in Leyndell behind a Giant Golem. Can be accessed via a transporter trap in a chest at the top of the Tower of Return, at the south of the western side of the Weeping Peninsula.
Blue Dancer Charm – Raises attack power with lower equipment load. Reward for defeating the Guardian Golem in Highroad Cave.
Blue-Feathered Branchsword – Raises defense when HP is low. Defeat the Deathbird that spawns at night at the ruins near Warmaster’s Shack.
Boltdrake Talisman – Boosts lightning damage negation. Found left of the archway at the top of the stairs at the eastern exit/entrance of Stormveil Castle, on Limgrave Tower Bridge after beating the Lion Guardian miniboss.

Bull-Goat’s Talisman – Raises Poise.
Cerulean Amber Medallion – Boosts maximum FP. Dropped from the Bloodhound Knight boss in the Lakeside Crystal Cave.

Cerulean Seed Talisman – Boosts FP restoration from Flask of Cerulean Tears. Found at the study hall entrance.

Clarifying Horn Charm – Raises Focus. Found on a body on the way up to Deep Siofra Well. An upgraded version can be found in a ruin in Nokron Eternal City.
Claw Talisman – Enhances jump attacks. This comes at the end of a rooftop platforming sequence that’s entirely optional. You access this section after taking the side entrance to Stormveil Castle and reaching the site of grace in an old bell tower. Continue to the top and there’s a pretty obvious pathway across the rooftops.

Crimson Amber Medallion – Raises Maximum HP. Found a cellar in Dragon-Burnt ruins. Can also be selected as a keepsake when you make your character, or purchased from a merchant near the Castle Morne rampart site of grace.
Crucible Knot Talisman – Reduces damage and impact of headshots taken. Defeat the Omenkiller boss in the Village of the Albinaruics.

Curved Sword Talisman – Enhances guard counters. In a treasure chest in a dark room in the wine cellar of Stormveil Castle. You have to clear this area to continue into Stormveil Castle anyway, but it’s possible to miss the chest in the room as it’s so dark.

Erdtree’s Favor – Increases maximum HP, stamina, and equip load. Can be selected as a Keepsake in the character creator or found in the Fringefolk Hero’s Cave in Limgrave.
Faithful’s Canvas Talisman  Raises potency of incantations. Found in Sellia Crystal Tunnel.
Fire Scorpion Charm – Raises fire attack, but lowers damage negation.
Flamedrake Talisman – Boosts fire damage negation. Dropped from the Beastman of Farum Azula in the Groveside Cave dungeon in Limgrave.
Graven-School Talisman – Raises potency of sorceries. There’s a hidden entrance before the Red Wolf of Radagon. Look to the walls on the left before the boss arena and there’ll probably be a message showing you which one to hit, but if in doubt strike them all.
Green Turtle Talisman – Raises stamina recovery speed. Found In a turtle-filled area in Summonwater Village unlocked by an Imp Statue.

Haligdrake Talisman – Boosts holy damage negation. From the Seaside Ruins Site of Grace, south of Dragon-Burnt Ruins, jump down to the beach using your mount – it’s on a body in the cave to the north of the beach.
Hammer Talisman – Enhances stamina-reducing attacks against a blocking opponent by 20%. Dropped by the NPC Recusant Henricus north of Warmaster’s Shack, at the entrance of the colosseum.

Immunizing Horn Charm – Raises immunity (resistance to poison and rot). Looted from a body in Ainsel River.
Lance Talisman – Enhances attacks on horseback. Found on a body on the northern side of Limgrave, under the road leading to the Divine Tower.
Lightning Scorpion Charm – Raises lightning attack, lowers damage negation. Found in a sealed room in the Wyndham Catacombs.
Marika’s Scarseal – Raises attributes but increases damage taken.
Mottled Necklace – Raises robustness, immunity, and Focus.
Pearldrake Talisman – Boosts non-physical damage negation. There is an upgraded version in a sealed area in Wyndham Ruins.
Prince of Death’s Pustule – Raises Vitality. Found on a body in the Stormveil Castle crypt by a Root Monster.
Radagon’s Scarseal – Raises attributes but increases damage taken. Defeat the Ancient Hero of Zamor at the Weeping Evergaol to the west of Weeping Peninsula after unlocking it using a stonesword key.
Radagon’s Soreseal – Greatly raises attributes, but increases damage taken.
Roar Medallion – Enhances roars and breath attacks. Obtained as a reward for beating Stonedigger Troll in Limgrave Tunnels.
Sacred Scorpion Charm – Raises holy attack power, lowers damage negation. Reward for defeating Anastasia, Tarnished-Eater when you reach the Smoldering Church site of grace.

Sacrificial Twig – Prevent rune loss on death, but will be lost itself in exchange. Found on a body on a stone platform high up near the Malefactor’s Evergaol in East Liurnia. Can be purchased from Patches at Murkwater Cave or the Isolated Merchant in Weeping Peninsula.
Shabriri’s Woe – Constantly attracts enemies’ aggression. Can be selected as a Keepsake or looted from a body at the Frenzied Flame Village in Liurnia of the Lakes.
Spear Talisman – Enhances counterattacks unique to thrusting weapons. In a chest in the Lakeside Crystal Cave cave in southern Liurnia.

Map location for the Spear talisman in Elden Ring

Spelldrake Talisman – Boosts magic damage negation. Obtained by defeating Runebear in Earthbore Cave, Weeping Peninsula.

Starscourge Heirloom – Raises Strength.
Twinblade Talisman – Enhances the final hit ending a chain of attacks. In a chest on the battlements of Castle Morne.

Map location for the Twinblade talisman in Elden Ring

Two Fingers Heirloom – Raises faith. Found in a chest in the Putrified Ruins.

Winged Sword Insignia – Raises attack power with successive attacks. Drops from the Cleanrot Knight in Stillwater Cave in southern Liurnia.

These are all the Elden Ring talismans we’ve found so far – to become even more powerful in battle, take a look at our Elden Ring weapon arts guide, the Elden Ring ashes of war locations, and Elden Ring crystal tear locations.

