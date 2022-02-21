Want to know where to find Elden Ring cookbooks? These recipe tomes are essential for any would-be adventurer in the open-world game. With them, you can craft all sorts of valuable gadgets such as arrows that inflict elemental damage, items that heal status ailments, and consumables that boost rune acquisition for a short time.

Sure, you can purchase some cookbooks from reputable vendors, but you can also find them hidden in buildings or Elden Ring dungeons with help from Elden Ring map fragments, but so far, we’ve not obtained any cookbooks by slaying the Elden Ring bosses that call these dungeons home.

Once you do get a cookbook, though, you still need the ingredients listed in each recipe to make the items. Knowing how to make recipes in the first place is a crucial step and it’s not an easy feat to find all of the cookbooks. So if you want to learn how to make specific items to aid you on your adventure, here’s everything you need to know about Elden Ring cookbooks.

Elden Ring cookbook locations

Here are all of the Elden Ring cookbook locations:

Armorer’s Cookbook (1) – inside the carriage chest north of Gatefront Ruins (Limgrave)

– inside the carriage chest north of (Limgrave) Armorer’s Cookbook (2) – purchase from the Nomadic Merchant in Dissenter’s Cave (Limgrave) for 400 runes

– purchase from the Nomadic Merchant in (Limgrave) for 400 runes Deserter’s Cookbook (1) – purchase from Merchant Kalé in Church of Elleh (Limgrave) for 150 runes

– purchase from Merchant Kalé in (Limgrave) for 150 runes Deserter’s Cookbook (2) – found inside a small ruined house in Dragon-Burnt Ruins (Limgrave) that’s guarded by dogs and rats

– found inside a small ruined house in (Limgrave) that’s guarded by dogs and rats Fevor’s Cookbook (1) – near a casket down the stairs that’s close to the entrance to Stormfoot Catacombs (Limgrave)

– near a casket down the stairs that’s close to the entrance to (Limgrave) Missionary’s Cookbook (1) – purchase from Merchant Kalé in Church of Elleh (Limgrave) for 150 runes

Elden Ring cookbook recipes

Here are all of the Elden Ring cookbook recipes:

Cookbook Recipes Armorer’s Cookbook (1) Fire Grease

Drawstring Fire Grease

Fireproof Dried Liver Armorer’s Cookbook (2) Firebow Arrow

Firebow Arrow (Fletched)

Neutralising Boluses

Cure Deserter’s Cookbook (1) Bone Arrow

Bone Arrow (Fletched)

Staunching Boluses

Pickled Turtle Neck Deserter’s Cookbook (2) Poisonbone Arrow

Poisonbone Arrow (Fletched)

Exalted Flesh Fevor’s Cookbook (1) Sleep Pot Missionary’s Cookbook (1) Holy Water Pot

Scriptstone

Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot

Those are all of the Elden Ring cookbook recipes so far. There’s plenty of treasure to discover hidden in dungeons, such as Elden Ring Ashes of War and Elden Ring crystal tears that give your character more abilities in combat and healing potential, respectively.