Want to know where to find Elden Ring cookbooks? These recipe tomes are essential for any would-be adventurer in the open-world game. With them, you can craft all sorts of valuable gadgets such as arrows that inflict elemental damage, items that heal status ailments, and consumables that boost rune acquisition for a short time.
Sure, you can purchase some cookbooks from reputable vendors, but you can also find them hidden in buildings or Elden Ring dungeons with help from Elden Ring map fragments, but so far, we’ve not obtained any cookbooks by slaying the Elden Ring bosses that call these dungeons home.
Once you do get a cookbook, though, you still need the ingredients listed in each recipe to make the items. Knowing how to make recipes in the first place is a crucial step and it’s not an easy feat to find all of the cookbooks. So if you want to learn how to make specific items to aid you on your adventure, here’s everything you need to know about Elden Ring cookbooks.
Elden Ring cookbook locations
Here are all of the Elden Ring cookbook locations:
- Armorer’s Cookbook (1) – inside the carriage chest north of Gatefront Ruins (Limgrave)
- Armorer’s Cookbook (2) – purchase from the Nomadic Merchant in Dissenter’s Cave (Limgrave) for 400 runes
- Deserter’s Cookbook (1) – purchase from Merchant Kalé in Church of Elleh (Limgrave) for 150 runes
- Deserter’s Cookbook (2) – found inside a small ruined house in Dragon-Burnt Ruins (Limgrave) that’s guarded by dogs and rats
- Fevor’s Cookbook (1) – near a casket down the stairs that’s close to the entrance to Stormfoot Catacombs (Limgrave)
- Missionary’s Cookbook (1) – purchase from Merchant Kalé in Church of Elleh (Limgrave) for 150 runes
Elden Ring cookbook recipes
Here are all of the Elden Ring cookbook recipes:
|Cookbook
|Recipes
|Armorer’s Cookbook (1)
|Fire Grease
Drawstring Fire Grease
Fireproof Dried Liver
|Armorer’s Cookbook (2)
|Firebow Arrow
Firebow Arrow (Fletched)
Neutralising Boluses
Cure
|Deserter’s Cookbook (1)
|Bone Arrow
Bone Arrow (Fletched)
Staunching Boluses
Pickled Turtle Neck
|Deserter’s Cookbook (2)
|Poisonbone Arrow
Poisonbone Arrow (Fletched)
Exalted Flesh
|Fevor’s Cookbook (1)
|Sleep Pot
|Missionary’s Cookbook (1)
|Holy Water Pot
Scriptstone
Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot
Those are all of the Elden Ring cookbook recipes so far. There’s plenty of treasure to discover hidden in dungeons, such as Elden Ring Ashes of War and Elden Ring crystal tears that give your character more abilities in combat and healing potential, respectively.