Elden Ring is Miyazaki’s “most ambitious game,” says Xbox’s Phil Spencer

Hot on the heels of some desperate Elden Ring fans making up bosses, getting stuck, and then asking for help on Reddit ahead of the action-RPG game’s arrival, Xbox head Phil Spencer has revealed he’s given the title a go. Not only that, but it seems he’s been really impressed with it so far.

In a recent interview with Gamespot, Spencer told the site: “I’ve seen actually quite a bit. I’ve played quite a bit” when asked how much Elden Ring he’d seen. He wasn’t able to share much about the upcoming PC game, but did add: “I can’t tell you much other than, as somebody who’s played all of Miyazaki’s games over at least the last decade, this is clearly the most ambitious game that he’s done” – Hidetaka Miyazaki being the director behind other big hitters in the genre, Dark Souls and Bloodborne.

“I mean, I love his games, but seeing some of the gameplay mechanics stuff that he and the team are tackling this time, of the setting, working with another creator in terms of story. I love it,” the Xbox boss says.

Sadly for fans excited to sink their pearly whites into the game when it does arrive, there’s very little information to lap up about the title so far. Elden Ring was announced during last year’s Microsoft E3 conference with a teaser trailer (included below) confirming it’s a collaboration between Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin and Miyazaki.

Since then, we’ve heard that Elden Ring gameplay is just as tough as Dark Souls but combat is “fundamentally different”, it’s an open-world game, and the game’s already been in the works for a few years (two as of E3 last year). Plus, Dark Souls 3 and Sekiro composer Yuka Kitamura is returning for Elden Ring. But, that’s about it – there’s no sign of an Elden Ring release date on the horizon just yet.

