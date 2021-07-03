Fable 4 will be “light-hearted”, “British”, and out before Elder Scrolls 6

In a new interview, Xbox head Phil Spencer confirms that Fable 4 developer Playground Games will keep the series’ trademark “light-hearted” and “British” tone with the new Fable – and also states that it will be out way before the studio’s other major RPG, Elder Scrolls 6.

For fans of the Fable series, a large part of the reason those games are so much fun is the series’ light-hearted tone. So many of the best fantasy games around are dark and serious, which is fine, but Fable’s never been like that. The game’s first (and only) teaser trailer suggested that the traditional Fable humour would be kept, but now Xbox boss Phil Spencer has confirmed that will be the case.

Speaking on the IGN Unlocked podcast about the Xbox-owned Elder Scrolls 6 and Obsidian’s upcoming new RPG Avowed, which share dark fantasy themes, Spencer says about Fable 4, “I think about that more horror-fantasy RPG setting… Fable’s never been that, Fable’s always been a little more light-hearted and a little more British, I think I can say, and I think Playground will keep it there.”

Apart from the British tone, Spencer also gives the first hint about the still-unknown Fable 4 release date. The Xbox head notes that, although both games are just CGI teaser trailers at this point, Elder Scrolls 6 “is further out” than Fable 4.

Sadly, we still know very little about Fable 4, as the game skipped Xbox’s showing at E3 last month – much like Avowed and Elder Scrolls 6, although Bethesda’s other major RPG Starfield got a release date for next year. As for Fable, other than the confirmation that Playground has “a good vision” for the new game from Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty, fans still have to wait for more solid details – hopefully this particular hype train won’t go on for too long.