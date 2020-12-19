Ninja’s Fall Guys skin will be available tomorrow

Back in September, Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins won the Fall Guys charity auction for a personal in-game skin as one quarter of a combined one million dollar bid. His costume has been revealed, and he’ll be available in the battle royale game as of tomorrow, December 20.

Fall Guys developer Mediatonic showed off the Ninja bean on Twitter. Dyed blue hair, yellow sweatband, sweet bomber jacket, dark grey combat pants – yep, that’s Ninja alright. Both halves of the streamer’s outfit cost five crowns, meaning 10 in total for the whole shebang. Ninja shared the one million willing bid with Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson, Aim Lab, and G2 Esports, so expect those beans in due course.

That million dollar donation went to Special Effect, a UK non-profit that assists player with physical disabilities in accessing and playing videogames. The contest started as a playful way to capitalise on brands wanting to be involved in the multiplayer game, but quickly became genuine competition, rising into the hundred thousands. Warframe even entered a bid, but developer Digital Extremes’ $20,000 couldn’t quite hold up to Ninja and company.

Fall Guys recently launched a wintry Season 3, bringing snowy terrain for you and your bean comrades to slide around. Prime Gaming is currently offering an exclusive Winter Warmer bundle for the game.

Ninja joins a plethora of other crossover skins like Godzilla, Sonic the Hedgehog, and the goose from Untitled Goose Game. You can pick up Fall Guys here – we’ll update when exactly Ninja’s costume can be procured.