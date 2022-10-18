The FIFA 23 Elite Eight SBC solution is a tricky one, as not only does it require eight nationalities, but you’re only allowed two of the same nationality. Elite Eight is the third segment of the Hybrid Nations group of advanced SBCs and gives a Rare Players Pack, worth 50,000 coins, when completed.

We already have the solution for the FIFA 23 Around The World SBC, the last, and most challenging section of Hybrid Nations. Once the group is complete you’ll bag yourself a Jumbo Rare Players Pack, easily one of the best packs if you’re looking for a Rulebreakers player or even a FUT Hero. Here is the easiest, and cheapest solution for the Elite Eight SBC.

Elite Eight SBC cheap squad

Centering the Elite Eight solution around two or three leagues is important here, as you’re only allowed a maximum of two players from the same nation, so those league links are key for chemistry. This solution uses Serie A, Libertadores, and Ceska Liga players to ensure that hitting the chemistry requirement is no problem.

Player Position League Price Jindrich Stanek GK Ceska Liga 500 Koray Gunter CB Serie A 500 David Martinez CB Libertadores 600 Oscar Dorley LB Ceska Liga 500 Luis Advincula RB Libertadores 600 Petr Sevcik CM Ceska Liga 600 Albin Ekdal CM Serie A 500 Rodrigo Aliendro CM Libertadores 600 Daniele Verde RW Serie A 500 Lucas Janson LW Libertadores 600 Antonio Sanabria ST Serie A 500

Now that you’ve completed FIFA 23 Elite Eight SBC, we have solutions for the League and Nation Hybrid advanced SBC group; The Challenger, Advanced, Fiendish, and Puzzle Master. Completing all of those SBCs will net you a Rare Mega Pack, worth 55,000 coins, as a reward.