FIFA 23 The Final Four SBC solution

The FIFA 23 The Final Four SBC solution requires exactly four nations and asks you to submit rare players, here is the cheapest and quickest solution

FIFA 23 The Final Four SBC solution: Godfrey celebrates after a teammate scored a goal
Paul Kelly

Published:

FIFA 23

The FIFA 23 The Final Four SBC solution is the first in the Hybrid Nations advanced SBC group, and tasks you with constructing a squad of players from exactly four nations, with a minimum of four rare players. The reward for this SBC is a Rare Mixed Players Pack, which means that you’ll want the cheapest solution possible to get the most out of the players you get back.

The Hybrid Nations advanced SBC group includes The Final Four, Six Of The Best, Elite Eight, and Around The World, with a Jumbo Rare Players Pack up for grabs if you complete them all. Whether you’re just starting your journey in the football game, or are looking to top up your club with rare players, these SBCs are worth completing. To begin, here is the easiest and cheapest solution for The Final Four SBC.

FIFA 23 The Final Four SBC solution: a concept squad in FIFA 23

The Final Four SBC cheap squad

As the chemistry requirements aren’t high for The Final Four, getting a core group of players to do the heavy lifting is vital, with the Polish Ekstraklasa and Italian Serie B making up all the chemistry required. Ensure you check the squad image to see where every player fits.

Player Position  League Price
Leszczynski GK Ekstraklasa 200
Arnaud Bodart GK 1A Pro League 200
Guglielmo Vicario GK Serie A 550
Lucasz Bejger CB Ekstraklasa 200
Dalle Mura CB Serie B 200
Delli Carri CB Serie B 200
Krychowiak CDM MBS Pro League 500
Koki Hinokio CAM Ekstraklasa 200
Masaya Okugawa CAM Bundesliga 2 450
Fornalczyk RM Ekstraklasa 200
Gennaro Borrelli ST Serie B 200

Once you’re done with the Hybrid Nations SBC group, the League and Nation Hybrid group awaits. We have solutions for all four segments of the group; The Challenger, Advanced, Fiendish, and Puzzle Master. Completing the lot will bag you a Rare Mega Pack, giving you a decent chance at finding an Icon, or even a FUT Hero to complete your Ultimate Team.

More from PCGamesN
Paul Kelly

A guides writer at PCGamesN, Paul is usually found waiting for either the respawn timer in League of Legends, or the daily FIFA 23 updates in Ultimate Team. He loves toast, even though it makes him feel sick; buttery goodness exacts a heavy toll, and Paul is willing to pay.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News.