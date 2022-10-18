The FIFA 23 The Final Four SBC solution is the first in the Hybrid Nations advanced SBC group, and tasks you with constructing a squad of players from exactly four nations, with a minimum of four rare players. The reward for this SBC is a Rare Mixed Players Pack, which means that you’ll want the cheapest solution possible to get the most out of the players you get back.

The Hybrid Nations advanced SBC group includes The Final Four, Six Of The Best, Elite Eight, and Around The World, with a Jumbo Rare Players Pack up for grabs if you complete them all. Whether you’re just starting your journey in the football game, or are looking to top up your club with rare players, these SBCs are worth completing. To begin, here is the easiest and cheapest solution for The Final Four SBC.

The Final Four SBC cheap squad

As the chemistry requirements aren’t high for The Final Four, getting a core group of players to do the heavy lifting is vital, with the Polish Ekstraklasa and Italian Serie B making up all the chemistry required. Ensure you check the squad image to see where every player fits.

Player Position League Price Leszczynski GK Ekstraklasa 200 Arnaud Bodart GK 1A Pro League 200 Guglielmo Vicario GK Serie A 550 Lucasz Bejger CB Ekstraklasa 200 Dalle Mura CB Serie B 200 Delli Carri CB Serie B 200 Krychowiak CDM MBS Pro League 500 Koki Hinokio CAM Ekstraklasa 200 Masaya Okugawa CAM Bundesliga 2 450 Fornalczyk RM Ekstraklasa 200 Gennaro Borrelli ST Serie B 200

Once you’re done with the Hybrid Nations SBC group, the League and Nation Hybrid group awaits. We have solutions for all four segments of the group; The Challenger, Advanced, Fiendish, and Puzzle Master. Completing the lot will bag you a Rare Mega Pack, giving you a decent chance at finding an Icon, or even a FUT Hero to complete your Ultimate Team.