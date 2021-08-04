Where to place the Fortnite bioscanner in the alien biome

Want to know where to place the bioscanners in a Fortnite alien biome? The latest season of Fortnite introduces an array of alien technology to the game. From alien nanites which create low gravity zones, to powerful UFOs and weapons – these items are extremely powerful and can easily change the tide of battle. In order to harness this power effectively, this challenge aims to study the local alien technology using bioscanners.

The alien biomes the challenge is referring to are located in Holly Hatchery. While players are able to deploy alien biomes of their own using alien nanites, these zones are only temporary. The Holly Hatchery alien biomes appear to be permanent, meaning they won’t suddenly lose their zero gravity capabilities. Some of the other challenges this week include the trespassers locations, the spy probes locations, and where to find a detector to disable an alien billboard.

As for the bioscanners, you don’t need to find anything before attempting this quest. Simply head to Holly Hatchery and head to the locations below. To make things even easier, though there are multiple locations to place the bioscanners, you only need to locate one of them.

Alien biome bioscanner locations

There are four Fortnite alien biome bioscanner locations in total. You only need to place one down to complete the challenge. To find them, make your way to Holly Hatchery, and in each location, you should be able to find blue outlines, indicating where the bioscanners can be placed.

Here are all of the alien biome bioscanner locations in Fortnite:

Find the grey house towards the south side of the map. Jump over the picket fence at the front to find a bioscanner location

There’s a house in the northeast with a garage at the front. Break through the garage door to find boxes of cat food. The bioscanner location should be close to the garage door entrance

Towards the centre of the map is a brick-coloured building with painted flowers on the grey side of the wall. Run down the side with the alien trees to find the bioscanner near the metal shelves

Also located in the centre of the map is a blue house. Head to the front entrance by the large alien tree to find the final bioscanner location

That’s all you need to place the bioscanners in an alien biome in Fortnite. Have you had a look at some of the new Fortnite skins from this season? Finish up your battle pass to unlock classic skins like Rick Sanchez from Rick and Morty, Guggimon, and the alien Kymera skin. If you collect enough Fortnite alien artifacts, you can customise your Kymera skin to look drastically different from anyone on the battlefield.