Where to find a detector to disable an alien billboard in Fortnite

Looking for a detector to disable an alien billboard in Fortnite? The aliens in the latest season of Fortnite are trying to take over the world, but we’re going to put a stop to that. It appears the aliens are using their abilities to take control over billboards, allowing them to display any message they want. Deactivating an alien billboard requires a detector, a special item found inside a briefcase located somewhere on the map.

Some of the other challenges this week include eliminating trespassers, placing a bioscanner in an alien biome, and placing spy probes in specific locations. With the end of the Fortnite season rapidly approaching, it looks like we’re going to end the alien invasion once and for all by actively disrupting their plans and finding out what their overall goals are by using reconnaissance technology of our own.

To top it all off, completing all of these challenges rewards you with a huge amount of experience, allowing you to unlock large chunks of the battle pass. Check out the new Fortnite skins for this season to see exactly what you stand to gain.

Use the detector to disable an alien billboard

The easiest way to complete this quest is to land directly on the water fountain at Misty Meadows. You should be able to find a black crate next to the water fountain containing the detector. Equip the detector and run beyond the park bench and large tree: the one next to the shop.

Go up the hill and as you approach the billboard, it will change to display the message: SUBMIT. Hold E to disable the alien billboard, stopping the message from showing up again. You need to do both of these steps in the same match, otherwise the challenge won’t reward you with experience points.

DETECTOR AND ALIEN BILLBOARD LOCATIONS

Here are the locations of all eight detectors and alien billboards:

Misty Meadows

Catty Corner

Retail Row

Dirty Docks

Craggy Clfiffs

Pleasant Park

Boney Burbs

Believer Beach

And that’s all you need to do to find the detector and disable an alien billboard in Fortnite. Though the aliens currently invading Fortnite may have evil intentions, that’s certainly not the case for the Kymera skin found in the battle pass. The Kymera appear to be on the good side, and you can make them look cool by collecting plenty of Fortnite alien artifacts.