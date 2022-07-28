Want to know where to find the coolest Fortnite player on the island? With up to 99 other combatants launching from the Battle Bus onto the Fortnite map, only one player can really be considered the absolute best of the bunch. Someone with a sense of style, skill, and general awesomeness.

We’re going to let you in on a little secret. Do you want to know who the coolest Fortnite player on the island is? Come closer. You’re not going to believe this, but it’s you! Yes, you are the coolest! Was it ever in doubt? Probably not. After all, you’re wearing that Fortnite skin. But this poses a rather tricky question: where do you find yourself? It turns out that all you need to do is find a mirror and look at it.

Fortnite coolest player location

To find the coolest Fortnite player on the island, find a bathroom with a mirror in any of these named points of interest:

Tilted Towers

Coney Crossroads

Sleepy Sound

Condo Canyon

Chonker’s Speedway

Rocky Reels

Greasy Grove

Reality Falls

Razer BlackShark V2 ProRazer$179.99VIEWNetwork N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

Simply look or interact with the mirror to complete this weekly quest. While you’re here, you may also want to find Fortnite Ripsaw launchers to finish one of the other challenges this week. While everyone else is distracted by the No Sweat Summer challenges, you can unlock all Fortnite Indiana Jones cosmetic items by opening the secret door, or eliminate Darth Vader to help complete all of the current Vibin’ quests.