How to warm yourself at the Yule log in the Fortnite Cozy Lodge

Want to know how to warm yourself at the Yule log in the Cozy Lodge? This year’s Winterfest challenges start with a relatively simple to complete, albeit slightly confusing one. That’s because it’s not an in-game challenge you can finish by finding a location in the battle royale shooter, but rather one where you need to navigate to by clicking on the main menu.

Here are the steps to get to Cozy Lodge and how to find h the Yule log to warm yourself up to complete the first Winterfest 2021 challenge. These are worth doing because if you complete seven and ten Winterfest challenges, you unlock two Winterfest-themed cosmetic items.

While you’re in the Cozy Lodge, though, you may as well open up one of the Fortnite Winterfest 2021 presents. You can open one gift each day and, depending on which present you choose, you may get lucky and open up a festive Fortnite skin.

Fortnite Cozy Lodge location

Here is how to get to Cozy Lodge in Fortnite:

Click on the snowflake at the top of the screen in the main menu. It’s next to the Fortnite V-Bucks button

You should now see the Winterfest 2021 screen. Click ‘Visit Lodge’ to enter the cabin

How to warm yourself at the Yule log in Fortnite

Once you enter Cozy Lodge, here is how to warm yourself at the Yule log in Fortnite:

Click on Sgt. Winters – the Santa-like chap sitting on the chair

Click on the fire

And that’s all you need to do to warm yourself at the Yule log in Cozy Lodge in Fortnite. Just wait a few moments for the challenge to complete, and gain a small amount of battle pass experience whenever the fire cracks. Of course, there are plenty of in-game challenges to complete, such as how to swing 50 metres with Spider-Man’s web-shooters, where to discover the device in Fortnite, and how to destroy Fortnite signal jammers.