Fortnite Dragon Ball crossover announced pointing to Gohan and Piccolo

A brand new Fortnite Dragon Ball collaboration has been announced by Epic Games, with a release date for the return of the anime and battle royale game crossover announced as well. This follows an incredibly successful Fortnite Dragon Ball collaboration from late last year.

The new Fortnite Dragon Ball Super crossover is coming on January 31, and it doesn’t look like Epic Games has revealed anything else about the collaboration apart from a rather vague tweet, but I’d expect Fortnite skins and the like for sure.

The last Fortnite Dragon Ball event had skins, an adventure island, challenges, weapons, and more cosmetics available, so it stands to reason that the success of that event will be repeated here in some form – get your Fortnite V-bucks ready then.

Eagle-eyed fans have spotted the little red symbols on the ship, which represent the Red Ribbon army in the world of Dragon Ball Super, and the most recent film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. This has led many to speculate that the likes of Gohan, Piccolo, Cheelai, and maybe Hamma 1 & 2 could appear in the event and even possibly as skins. This hasn’t been confirmed however for the Fortnite Dragon Ball Super collaboration.

There is an unconfirmed image going around of Gohan, Piccolo, and Cell. The connection to Super Hero has many banking on Gohan and Piccolo at least, so I’d be confident in those characters appearing, maybe with the last event’s cosmetics coming back to the forefront as well.

All of this comes ahead of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2’s release date, as we’re still deep in Chapter 4 Season 1 right now.

