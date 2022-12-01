Fortnite skins and map get World Cup flair with new Football Club

Fortnite skins and a new map come with the Football Club update, adding some World Cup flavour to Epic’s battle royale game, and a nice change of pace ahead of the Fortnite chapter 4 season 1 release date.

While most players will end up running around trying to do things like the Fortnite Herald quests at the end of a season, it looks like Epic wants players to get into the footie spirit. First, we got the Let Them Know skins and the Let Them Know quests, and now we’ve got the Fortnite Football Club to round things out. This is definitely the biggest crossover we’ve had for this World Cup, and there are a few ways you can show your support for the beautiful game.

The Fortnite skins in this celebration are incredibly cool. You can buy the bundle which features Sparkplug, LeBron James, Neymar Jr, Chloe Kim, and TheGrefg, but each of these has a home kit and an away kit version. On top of that, you can also change the accent colour on those outfits too, for a more personal feel. You can also grab the FFC Back Bling and the FFC Souvenir Backpack.

On top of all of that, you can head on over to the Fortnite FC Academy using island code 0992-0392-5815, train there, and play a few games of Drive the Flag. It’s a nice celebration of football for those who love it. The skins are cool, especially with the extra colour customisation, and a fun map to mess around in is always a great way to enjoy the creative side of the game.

If you’re keen to see what else people have created in Fortnite, then check out our list of Fortnite Island Codes and see if you can find more entertaining ways to enjoy the battle royale game. These Fortnite Creative codes are a treasure trove of content too, and if you want to learn how to do this all yourself you can look at our Fortnite Creative mode guide for help.