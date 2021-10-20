Fortnite Ghostbusters punchcard – where to find the mini pufts

Want to know how to complete the Fortnite Ghostbusters containment specialist punchcard? The Fortnitemares update is here, summoning a host of Fortnite punchcard challenges. As the Fortnite map becomes ever more dangerous, it may be tougher to complete these challenges. There are plenty of rewards if you do, though; this week’s punchcards set by Ariana Grande unlock the all-weather extractor pickaxe, Dark Jonesy’s quests give you the cube cruiser glider, and completing the Ghostbusters containment specialist grants the No Ghosts back bling.

These Fortnite NPCs are found in specific locations; once you talk to them, you can then finish their five challenges in sequence. However, they won’t be around forever – the Ghostbusters punchcard expires on November 2. To complete the punchcard, you need to deploy seismographs, exterminate mini-pufts, retrieve mechanical parts, place Ghostbusters signs, and deploy a ghost trap.

To help you finish all five of these Fornite Ghostbusters challenges, we’ll take you through each step: how to find the Ghostbusters containment specialist and how to complete each challenge, including the Fortnite mini-pufts locations.

Fortnite Ghostbusters containment specialist location

You can find the Ghostbusters containment specialist by heading to the island towards the southeast corner of the map. Head for the shack that has the word ‘Dirt’ written on it in red letters.

Fortnite Ghostbusters punchcard quests

Here are all the Ghostbusters containment specialist punchcard quests and how to complete them:

Deploy seismographs in Misty Meadows or Catty Corner

You need to find three blue outlines of the seismographs and interact with them to complete this challenge. They look like cubes with a satellite dish attached to the side. It doesn’t matter if you place a couple in Misty Meadows and one in Catty Corner, or all three in one location.

In Misty Meadows, the three seismograph locations are:

On the eastern side of Misty Meadows, close to the corner and the pumpkin display

On the western side of Misty Meadows, next to the main road

Close to the bounty board heading towards the lake from the eastern side of Misty Meadows

In Catty Corner, the three seismograph locations are:

Behind the garage

Entrance to the gas station

Close to the bounty board in the junkyard

Exterminate mini-pufts with a pickaxe in Sludgy Swamp, Lazy Lake, or Retail Row

This one is straightforward. Go to the southeastern villa in Lazy Lake and into the pool area. At the back wall, there is a gathering of mini-pufts, so just swing your harvesting tool at them to exterminate them. You need to hit three to complete this challenge.

Retrieve mechanical parts by destroying cars

You need five mechanical parts to complete this challenge. Destroy any vehicle to get a mechanical car part to appear before interacting with it to pick it up. Caravans do count towards this challenge. If the wreckage ends up on top of the mechanical part, walk away from it for a few seconds, and the wreckage will despawn.

Place Ghostbusters signs in Holly Hedges, Dirty Docks, or Pleasant Park

You need to place three Ghostbusters signs in total, but like the seismographs, they can be placed in any combination. Though the task doesn’t mention this, you can also place the Ghostbusters signs in Craggy Cliffs.

Deploy a ghost trap

You can find the ghost traps in most of the named locations on the map. The only exceptions are Coral Castle, Steamy Stacks, Sludgy Swamp, and The Convergence. You can follow the in-game map to find the location of your nearest ghost trap, but we think the simplest one to find is next to the picnic area in the middle of Pleasant Park. Interact with the blue outline of the trap to finish the challenge.

After deploying the ghost trap, you’ll complete the Fortnite Ghostbusters punchcard challenges and get the No Ghosts back bling to add to your collection. We have plenty of other guides for Chapter 2 Season 8, including everything you need to know about the Fortnite Toona Fish styles and how to enter The Sideways.