Fortnite Prowler skin – how to complete Prowler quests

Want to unlock the Fortnite Prowler skin? As with previous seasons where you could unlock The Foundation or Superman skins, you can now unlock a new free Fortnite skin for the popular battle royale game by completing a set of challenges if you own the battle pass.

So who is the man behind the Fortnite Prowler skin? This iteration of Prowler seems to be the more recent incarnation of the Marvel character. Most people may know of Prowler from the animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse as one of the henchmen of the main villain: Kingpin. He’s a skilled martial artist, armed with steel-tipped claws to rip apart his enemies and effortlessly scale walls.

Prowler is not the only Marvel character skin on offer this season, as you can unlock Doctor Strange by finishing the battle pass; you can also get some free Fortnite V-bucks to spend on premium skins whenever they’re available. To get the Prowler Fortnite skin, you need to finish at least three of the Prowler quests. Here’s everything you need to do to unlock the Fortnite Prowler skin.

Fortnite Prowler quests

Here are all of the Fortnite Prowler quests:

Prowler skin – complete three Prowler quests

– complete three Prowler quests Slash and Smash emote – complete seven Prowler quests

– complete seven Prowler quests Energy claw harvesting tool – deal 500 damage to opponents while crouched or sliding

– deal 500 damage to opponents while crouched or sliding Prowler banner icon – collect three different weapon types of Epic rarity or higher in a single match

– collect three different weapon types of Epic rarity or higher in a single match Prowler tag spray – use a spray at The Daily Bugle

– use a spray at The Daily Bugle Sky Prowler glider – search seven chests before taking any damage in a match

– search seven chests before taking any damage in a match Mark of the Prowler weapon wrap – headshot three opponents with a thermal weapon

– headshot three opponents with a thermal weapon On the Prowl loading screen – collect 300 bars

– collect 300 bars Prowler’s Grasp emoticon – mod a vehicle, then drive it 500 meters in a single match

By completing the Fortnite Prowler quests, you’ll unlock your new free Fortnite skin. While you’re here, do check out all of the Fortnite Omni Chip locations to customise your Omni sword and use our where to find Fortnite jetpacks guide to complete the weekly challenges.

Razer BlackShark V2 ProRazer$180VIEWNetwork N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.