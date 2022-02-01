Fortnite Haven masks – where to find feathers

Want to know how to unlock Haven masks in Fortnite? As of the 19.20 update, you can now find feathers in chests. Just like the Toona Fish and Kymera skins of previous seasons, you can now customise the Haven skin – which you can unlock on page five of the battle pass – with a whole bunch of new styles.

The first step in unlocking these new styles is to gather as many feathers as you can. You have a chance of finding up to one feather inside any chest. It costs anywhere from ten to 20 feathers to purchase one of the masks and unlock one of the 30 new styles for this Fortnite skin. To get every single mask, you’ll need to gather 520 feathers in total. Considering you only have until March 19 to unlock these masks, you would need to play many matches to get all of them.

As getting that many feathers is quite the grind, you can head into the new Haven’s Masks tab in the main menu via the battle pass section to see all of the Fortnite Haven masks quests. Although most of them are pretty simple to complete, you will need to know how to slide to complete a few of them. Let’s take a look at all of the Fortnite Haven Masks quests to see what you need to do.

Fortnite Haven masks quests

There are 30 Haven masks available, with the first one given to you for free. To unlock the other masks, you first need to unlock the ability to buy each mask by completing quests and then get the required number of feathers to buy it. Here are all of the Fortnite Haven mask quests and what they unlock:

Automatically unlocked – All-Seeing Cat

Complete five daily quests – Tropical Chirper (10 feathers)

– Tropical Chirper (10 feathers) Complete ten daily quests – Frosty Chirper (15 feathers)

– Frosty Chirper (15 feathers) Complete 20 daily quests – Primal Chirper (20 feathers)

– Primal Chirper (20 feathers) Glide 1,000 metres – Primal Owl (15 feathers)

– Primal Owl (15 feathers) Damage opponents within ten seconds of gliding – Tropical Owl (10 feathers)

– Tropical Owl (10 feathers) Land on a tree after gliding – Spring Owl (20 feathers)

– Spring Owl (20 feathers) Slide 300 metres – Hidden Scales (10 feathers)

– Hidden Scales (10 feathers) Slide continuously for eight seconds – Hypno Scales (15 feathers)

– Hypno Scales (15 feathers) Deal 100 damage to opponents while sliding – Glowing Scales (20 feathers)

– Glowing Scales (20 feathers) Drive 5,000 metres in a vehicle – All-Seeing Hopper (20 feathers)

– All-Seeing Hopper (20 feathers) Drive a car, quadcrasher, and a boat – Dream Hopper (10 feathers)

– Dream Hopper (10 feathers) Air time in a vehicle (ten seconds) – Frosty Hopper (15 feathers)

(ten seconds) – Frosty Hopper (15 feathers) Search ten chests – Frosty Scavenger (10 feathers)

– Frosty Scavenger (10 feathers) Search three Seven or IO chests – Golden Scavenger (15 feathers)

– Golden Scavenger (15 feathers) Search two rare chests – Midnight Scavenger (20 feathers)

– Midnight Scavenger (20 feathers) Consume 25 foraged items – Primal Stag (20 feathers)

– Primal Stag (20 feathers) Consume three different types of foraged items – Autumn Stag (10 feathers)

– Autumn Stag (10 feathers) Gather three foraged items at different named locations – Skelle Stag (15 feathers)

– Skelle Stag (15 feathers) Hunt five chickens – Elder Wolf (10 feathers)

– Elder Wolf (10 feathers) Hunt five boars – Cuddle Wolf (15 feathers)

– Cuddle Wolf (15 feathers) Hunt five wolves – Primal Wolf (20 feathers)

– Primal Wolf (20 feathers) Catch 20 fish – Midnight Cat (20 feathers)

– Midnight Cat (20 feathers) Catch a shield fish, spicy fish, and a jellyfish – Reanimated Cat (15 feathers)

– Reanimated Cat (15 feathers) Ride on a Klombo for ten seconds – Friendly Klombo (10 feathers)

– Friendly Klombo (10 feathers) Deal 50 damage to Klombos – Grouchy Klombo (20 feathers)

– Grouchy Klombo (20 feathers) Feed a Klombo a Klomberry – Hungry Klombo (15 feathers)

– Hungry Klombo (15 feathers) Claim five Haven masks – Fire Hunter (10 feathers)

– Fire Hunter (10 feathers) Claim 15 Haven masks – Snow Hunter (15 feathers)

– Snow Hunter (15 feathers) Claim 25 Haven masks – Eclipse Hunter (20 feathers)

Those are all of the Fortnite Haven mask challenges. You can complete these challenges in most game types. While Fortnite animals are relatively common throughout the map this season, you may need a hand locating Seven chests at Fortnite Seven Outposts and finding a Klombo to give him a Klomberry. We also have a guide on how to get free Fortnite V-bucks if you want other new premium skins.