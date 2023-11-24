Fortnite OG just removed a bunch of weapons as part of its week 4 update. This is the final major update to the ongoing throwback season, setting the game up for its final run of content before the new season drops.

Fortnite tends to mix up its loot pool pretty regularly, but things have been especially fleeting in Fortnite OG, which has undergone a major change every week since it launched in the battle royale game last month. The Fortnite weapons and items that have been removed as part of the recent week 4 update include the following:

Drum Gun

Hunting Rifle

Quad Launcher

Combat Shotgun

Buried Treasure

Balloons

Stink Bomb

Clinger

Redeploy Glider

Dynamite

In addition to the weapons and items above, the Quadcrasher vehicle has also been removed. This has been replaced by the Baller, which was added alongside new items like the Jetpack in the Nov 23 Hotfix.

Of course, there’s plenty to replace the weapons and items that have been vaulted, even if they aren’t as beloved as the Combat Shotgun. The Heavy Sniper is now in the game, so be careful when out in the open, as it can take you down in one shot. The Storm Flip item has also been added, which can save you from Storm damage in a pinch, or be used to flush enemies out of cover. To see everything that was added in Fortnite OG week 4, head to the official Fortnite blog.

Fortnite OG will run right up until an upcoming live event called The Big Bang. This is set to bridge the gap between Fortnite OG and the next season of Fortnite. As part of the event, there’s a Fortnite Eminem collaboration featuring three new skins.

For more on Fortnite, be sure to check out our picks for the 50 best Fortnite skins that you can use in-game. Elsewhere, Fortnite OG shows just how much battle royales have evolved.

