Forza Horizon 4 is a double Steam top seller

Looks like plenty of Steam users were waiting for Forza Horizon 4 to arrive on the platform. The 2018 racing game is a top seller not once, but twice, on Valve’s marketplace.

The open-world game from Playground Games has grabbed both second and fifth place in this week’s chart. The Steam version was announced in February, and though previously available through Game Pass on PC, and ported to the Xbox Series X/S last year, the fourth installment of the Forza Motorsport sister series still has plenty of drivers eager to try it.

Stronghold: Warlords is another new entry, the strategy game coming in at ninth. Our Ian Boudreau reviewed and liked it, saying he “remains convinced that Stronghold: Warlords is worth learning and understanding” despite criticisms. Two older games make appearances: Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, in eighth, and Metro Exodus, in tenth. Both are part of packages, the former has a definitive edition, and the latter a gold edition that had a meaty 70% reduction for this weekend (you have slightly less than 24 hours to catch it, at time of writing.)

A number of the usual suspects make up the rest of the list. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is up two spots to seventh, and Tale of immortal is holding in sixth. Loop Hero is down one, from second to third, and Valheim remains unshakable in first place.

You can get one of the cars from Cyberpunk 2077 in Forza Horizon 4, and it has a battle royale mode called The Eliminator, because of course it does.