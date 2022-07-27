Hoyoverse details its Genshin Impact 2.8 phase 2 events schedule and banner times, letting players of the anime game know what they can expect from the next Genshin Impact banner as well as what the upcoming Genshin Impact events are. Starting on August 2, players will see the return of Pyro specialist Yoimiya and can take a trip to the Golden Apple archipelago in search of bonus primogems and other resources.

The centrepiece of the Genshin Impact 2.8 phase II schedule is a Yoimiya rerun banner. The returning ‘Tapestry of Golden Flames’ event wish is headlined by five-star Pyro character ‘Frolicking Flames’ Yoimiya. The banner is available from August 2 – 23, and will see a huge drop rate boost for the bow-wielder, alongside four-star characters Bennet (Pyro), Xinyan (Pyro), and Yun Jin (Geo).

Also available during the same period is the ‘Epitome Invocation’ event wish, which features two event-exclusive five-star weapons, the Thundering Pulse bow and the Summit Shaper sword. Both of these will get a huge drop rate boost, as well as being available for players to work towards using the Epitomised Path. In addition, a drop rate boost will also be applied to four-star weapons Wine and Song (catalyst), Alley Hunter (bow), The Flute (sword), Sacrificial Greatsword (claymore), and Dragon’s Bane (polearm).

The ‘Reminiscent Regimen’ event is scheduled for the first half of phase II, running from August 4 at 3am BST / 10am CST (equivalent to August 3 at 7pm PT / 10pm ET) until August 15 at 3:59am CST (August 14 at 12:59pm PT / 3:59pm ET / 8:59pm BST). Players of adventure rank 32 or higher can head to the Golden Apple archipelago to complete challenges and earn primogems, hero’s wit, talent level-up materials, and mora.

During the second half of Genshin Impact 2.8 phase II, the ‘Evermotion Mechanical Painting’ event will be available. It begins on August 12 at 3am BST / 10am CST (equivalent to August 11 at 7pm PT / 10pm ET), and ends on August 22 at 3:59am CST (August 21 at 12:59pm PT / 3:59pm ET / 8:59pm BST). Players will assist Félix Yogue from the Court of Fontaine to restore mechanical painting parts – for which they can earn primogems, a furnishing, hero’s wit, weapon ascension materials, and mora.

As 2.8 heads towards its close, all eyes are watching for news about the Genshin Impact 3.0 release date. Fans got a rather unexpected look at the new Genshin Impact characters and region in the upcoming expansion for the open-world game when a streamer played the 3.0 beta on Twitch with seeming disregard for its coverage restrictions.