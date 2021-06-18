Genshin Impact Yoimiya banner and abilities

Looking for more information about the Genshin Impact Yoimiya banner? We’ve known about Yoimiya for some time now through datamined leaks, as is the case with most Genshin Impact new characters. In a surprising turn of events, the developers decided to combat the leaks by officially revealing her on Twitter.

Yoimiya is described by Kamisato Ayaka as being Inazuma’s best pyro-technician and is the owner of Naganohara Fireworks, the town’s local fireworks store. As a Pyro and bow user, players are interested in seeing whether she ends up closer to someone like Ganyu rather than Amber on our Genshin Impact tier list. Pyro characters like Diluc and Hu Tao typically place highly on our tier list, but we’ll have to see what rarity Yoimiya ends up being to determine how good she actually is.

Yoimiya, Ayaka, and Kazuha are the three characters hailing from Inazuma, the next nation set to join the game in a future update. The devs have been coy as to when Inazuma and its inhabitants will likely join the game. Judging by Kazuha who is set to appear at some point during Genshin Impact 1.6, Inazuma characters could be added to the game sooner than the region itself.

YOIMIYA BANNER RELEASE DATE

While Yoimiya doesn’t have an official release date, she was announced alongside other Inazuma characters such as Sayu and Gorou, so we may see her release with the new nation.

Genshin Impact Yoimiya abilities

Yoimiya’s abilities are available on Honey Hunter World, they are subject to change, though, as they have been datamined. You can check them out below.

Normal attack: Firework Flare-Up

Charged attack: Perform a more precise aimed shot with increased damage. While aiming flames accumulate on the arrowhead before firing off as an attack. Different effects based on how long the energy has been charged – charge level 1 (fires off a flaming arrow that deals Pyro damage) charge level 2 (generates a maximum of three kindling arrows based on time spent charging, releasing them as an aimed shot, while kindling arrows deal Pyro damage to nearby enemies).

Plunging attack: Fires off a shower of arrows in mid-air before falling and striking the ground, dealing AoE damage on impact.

Elemental Skill: Teika Fire-Dance

With a flourish of incense fireworks, a ring of saltpeter surrounds Yoimiya.

Teika Enshou: When this happens, arrows fired by the normal attack are blazing arrows, and their damage is increased and converted into Pyro damage. Charge level 2 does not generate kindling arrows and the effect deactivates when she leaves the field.

Elemental Burst: Ryukin Saxifrage

As her original creation, the Ryukin Saxifrage leaps into the sky, and releases blazing rockets dealing AoE Pyro damage, marking an enemy with Aurous Blaze…

Aurous Blaze: All normal, charged, and plunging attacks, elemental skills, and elemental bursts by other party members marked by Aurous Blaze deal AoE Pyro damage. When an enemy is defeated during the skill’s duration, the effect transfers to another nearby enemy. One explosion occurs every two seconds. If Yoimiya is down, the skill is deactivated.

Yoimiya Passive Talents

Blazing Match: When Yoimiya crafts Decoration, Ornament, and Landscape-type furnishings, she has a 100% change to refund a portion of materials used.

When Yoimiya crafts Decoration, Ornament, and Landscape-type furnishings, she has a 100% change to refund a portion of materials used. Tricks of the Trouble-Maker: During Teika Fire-Dance, hits with Yoimiya’s normal attack increase her Pyro damage bonus by 2%, this effect lasts for three seconds and has a max of ten stacks.

During Teika Fire-Dance, hits with Yoimiya’s normal attack increase her Pyro damage bonus by 2%, this effect lasts for three seconds and has a max of ten stacks. Summer Scorch: Using Ryukin Saxifrage causes nearby party members to gain a 10% attack increase for 15 seconds, further attack bonus is added based on the number of stacks from Tricks of the Trouble-Maker (attack bonus increase by 1%).

Yoimiya Constellations

Agate Ryukin: Aurous Blaze lasts four extra seconds. When an enemy is defeated by Aurous Blaze, Yoimiya’s attack increases by 20% for 20 seconds.

Aurous Blaze lasts four extra seconds. When an enemy is defeated by Aurous Blaze, Yoimiya’s attack increases by 20% for 20 seconds. A Procession of Bonfires: When Yoimiya’s Pyro damage scores a critical hit, she gains a 25% damage bonus for Pyro damage over six seconds. Can be triggered even if Yoimiya isn’t active.

When Yoimiya’s Pyro damage scores a critical hit, she gains a 25% damage bonus for Pyro damage over six seconds. Can be triggered even if Yoimiya isn’t active. Trickster’s Flare: Increases the level of Teika Fire-Dance by three, maximum update 15.

Increases the level of Teika Fire-Dance by three, maximum update 15. Pyrotechnic Professional: When Yoimiya’s Aurous Blaze explodes, Teika Fire-Dance CD decreases by 1%.

When Yoimiya’s Aurous Blaze explodes, Teika Fire-Dance CD decreases by 1%. A Summer Festival’s Eve: Increases the level of Ryukin Saxifrage by three, maximum upgrade 15.

Increases the level of Ryukin Saxifrage by three, maximum upgrade 15. Naganohara Meteor Swarm: During Teika Fire-Dance, Yoimiya’s normal attacks have a 40% change of firing an extra blazing arrow that deals 50% original damage, considered normal attack damage.

