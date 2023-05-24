Genshin Impact 3.7 finally adds a gadget quick swap function

The new Genshin Impact gadget quick swap menu is a long-awaited feature that the community has been requesting for some time. It has finally been added to the anime game with the Genshin Impact 3.7 release yesterday. The days of having to open up your full menu to swap gadgets out one at a time are gone – there’s now a dedicated mini-menu in Genshin Impact for gadgets that you can pull up at any time.

The new gadget quick swap menu can hold up to four gadgets that you assign, and they can be switched in and out on the fly. On PC, all you need to do is hold ‘Z’ in the menu to bring up the new feature and switch your active gadget.

For example, this is great for players who want to have a Seelie pet next to them while exploring Teyvat, as well as the NRE to consume food while in battle if trouble shows up.

You can even have region-specific gadgets like Sorush in there if you’re wandering around the new Girdle of the Sands map expansion. Additionally, the Boon of the Elder Tree gadget is always useful for anyone who wants to become a Serenitea Pot architect.

Unlike with the two gadgets I mentioned above, you don’t need to complete any mission or world quest to unlock the quick swap menu – it’ll simply be added as soon as you update your game to version 3.7. The game will also provide a quick tutorial on how to use the new feature when you open up your inventory for the first time after the update.

Along with the new features, version 3.7 is also adding the new cat girl, Kirara, alongside Yoimiya and Yae Miko in the first half of the update.

Be sure to check out our Genshin Impact tier list to see who you should be pulling for if you want to make your teams stronger. And don’t forget to use the new Primogem codes that were released this week if you want more wishes.