The best Genshin Impact Yoimiya build

Yoimiya joins the roster of new Genshin Impact characters as part of the next Genshin Impact banner alongside the four-star Sayu. If you’re looking for the best Yoimiya build in Genshin Impact, then here’s how to create the ideal build based on Yoimiya’s abilities.

The Genshin Impact Yoimiya banner, Tapestry of Golden Flames, has dropped. You now have a chance to play as the five-star firework shop owner, also known as the Queen of the Summer Festival, who lives in Inazuma City in Hanamizaka. She is a five-star Pyro bow user, and although players may be hesitant to try her out due to her lack of AoE damage, Yoimiya can be built as a powerful DPS character.

Alongside Yoimiya’s banner, Epitome Invocation also boosts the drop-rate for the event-exclusive Thundering Pulse bow, as well as the four-star weapons Sacrificial Sword, Rainslasher claymore, Dragon’s Bane polearm, Sacrificial Fragments catalyst, and Favonius Warbow. There’s also a chance to pull Diona and Xinyan, alongside Yoimiya and Sayu.

Genshin Impact Yoimiya DPS build

Yoimiya is best as the main DPS of the group, bolstered by support characters who compliment her Pyro element, like Bennett and Xingqiu.

Thundering Pulse is a new five-star bow in the 2.0 update, and is available on the Epitome Invocation banner alongside Yoimiya. It’s worth checking out our guide on how to use the new weapon pity system for a chance to pull Thundering Pulse. This deadly bow increases attack by 20%, with a critical damage sub-stat. It also increases normal attack damage by stacking Thunder Emblems using normal attacks and casting elemental skills to further increase attack by 12/24/40%, depending on the number of Thunder Emblem stack increments.

If, however, Thundering Pulse is but a distant dream – Skyward Harp is a solid pick for critical damage, increasing the stat by 20%, while hits also have a 60% chance to inflict a small AoE attack dealing 125% physical attack damage – this can occur every four seconds. Rust is also a good four-star pick; its Rapid Firing increases normal attack damage by 50%, but decreases charged attack damage by 10%.

For the artifacts, we recommend the four-piece Shimenawa’s Reminiscence. Casting elemental skills, if Yoimiya has 15 or more energy, means she loses this energy to increase the attack damage of normal, charged, and plunging attacks by 50% for ten seconds.

You could also use the Summer Night’s Bloom four-piece – while protected by a shield, you gain an additional 40% normal and charged attack damage. A character like Zhongli would fit well into the team comp, as he debuffs enemies and allows Yoimiya to focus on what she does best: damage output.

That’s the best Yoimiya build in Genshin Impact. If, however, you’re still unsure if Yoimiya is the right character for your party, take a look at our Genshin Impact tier list to see how they rank.