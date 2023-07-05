Genshin Impact 4.0 might give us one of the Fontaine siblings for free

The Genshin Impact version 3.8 update has just gone live, but Fontaine is still on our minds thanks to recent leaks. If these leaks are to be believed, Lynette will be free when she joins the anime game‘s roster in Genshin Impact version 4.0. Based on HoYoverse’s official reveals, she’ll be available alongside her older brother, Lyney, and her younger brother, Freminet.

HoYoverse had a similar offer back in version 3.0 when they give away Collei for free as part of an event that introduced us to Sumeru. The same could be true for our introduction to Fontaine, having us learn about the region while also giving us a guaranteed character from the new area.

HoYoverse only ever gives out free four-star characters, so, if the leak is true, Lynette will be a four-star Anemo user. There’s still no concrete info on which weapon she uses, but Anemo characters are almost always useful if you have other strong Pyro, Electro, Hydro, or Cryo users on your team.

Lynette’s brothers are Pyro and Cryo users, so she should have good synergy with them depending on what their abilities turn out to be. Though, I can’t imagine HoYoverse would give us a trio of siblings to use all in the same update only to make them incompatible in combat – it just wouldn’t make sense.

You can see Lyney and Lynette take center stage in the Fontaine teaser trailer above, but we’ll have to wait quite a bit until we see them in-game.

Version 4.0 won’t arrive for another six weeks or so, which means you might as well enjoy Genshin Impact version 3.8 while you wait – especially since the long-awaited Eula rerun is finally here, alongside a free Layla.

If you’re having trouble deciding who to pull for, check out our Genshin Impact tier list and redeem the new Primogem codes to help your chances of getting whoever you want.