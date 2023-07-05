Genshin Impact Lynette banner and abilities

When is the Genshin Impact Lynette banner? Lynette is one of the latest characters to be announced by Hoyoverse ahead of the 4.0 update. This tea-sipping Anemo user might appear shy and withdrawn, but recent leaks have revealed her to be a potent buffer and respectable damage dealer in her own right. Here’s when we can expect the Lynette banner release date, as well as a full breakdown of her kit’s abilities.

While the Genshin Impact 4.0 release date is set to include a whole assortment of new characters across the Fontaine region, few are as enigmatic as Lyney and Lynette, a magical double-act that performs tricks to delight and amaze the court. As Lyney’s taciturn assistant, Lynette provides off-field damage support and passive buffs that can complement the best Genshin Impact builds, so be sure to snap up all the codes you need to pull her in Genshin Impact.

Lynette banner release date speculation

The Genshin Impact Lynette banner is expected to release on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, the first banner phase in the 4.0 update.

This banner is also likely to headline five-star Pyro character and Bow user Lyney, Lynette’s presumed sibling and renowned court illusionist.

According to leaks, both Lynette’s and Lyney’s kits respectively include Ousia and Pneuma-aligned damage. While it’s currently unclear how these combat alignments interact with one another prior to their debut in Genshin Impact 4.0, we anticipate that both characters will synergize together as Fontaine’s top-selling act.

Genshin Impact Lynette abilities

Normal Attack – Rapid Ritesword

Normal Attack – Performs up to four rapid strikes.

Charged Attack – Consumes a certain amount of stamina to unleash two rapid sword strikes.

Plunging Attack – Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE damage upon impact.

Elemental Skill – Enigmatic Feint

Lynette flicks her mantle and executes an Enigma Thrust, dealing Anemo damage. When the Enigma Thrust hits an opponent, it will restore Lynette’s health based on her max health, and in the four seconds afterward, she will lose a certain amount of health per second.

Based on whether you press or hold this ability, she will use Enigma Thrust differently.

Press: Lynette swiftly uses an Enigma Thrust.

Lynette swiftly uses an Enigma Thrust. Hold: Lynette will enter a high-speed Pilfering Shadow state and apply Shadowsign to a nearby opponent. When this high-speed state ends, Lynette will unleash her Enigma Thrust. If there is an opponent with Shadowsign applied to them nearby, Lynette will approach them in a flash before using Enigma Thrust.

A maximum of one opponent can have Shadowsign at any one time. When this opponent gets too far from Lynette, the Shadowsign will be canceled.

Fundamental Force: Ousia – At specific intervals, Lynette will unleash a Surging Blade when she uses Enigma Thrust, dealing Ousia-aligned Anemo damage.

Elemental Burst – Magic Trick: Astonishing Shift

Lynette raises her mantle high, dealing AoE Anemo damage, using skillful sleight of hand to make a giant Bogglecat Box appear!

Bogglecat Box:

Taunts nearby opponents, attracting their attacks.

Deals Anemo DMG to nearby opponents at intervals.

When the Bogglecat Box comes into contact with Hydro/Pyro/Cryo/Electro, it will gain the corresponding element and additionally fire Vivid Shots that will deal damage from that element at intervals. Elemental Absorption of this kind will only occur once during this ability duration.

Lynette passive talents

Sophisticated Synergy – Within ten seconds after using Magic Trick: Astonishing Shift, when there are 1/2/3/4 Elemental Types in the party, all party members’ attack will be increased by 8%/12%/16%/20% respectively.

Props Positively Prepped – After the Bogglecat Box summoned by Magic Trick: Astonishing Shift performs Elemental Conversion, Lynette’s Elemental Burst will deal 15% more damage. This effect will persist until the Bogglecat Box’s duration ends.

Point Mnemonics – Shows the location of nearby Revival Orbs on the mini-map. The underwater stamina and health gained from touching Orbs will be increased by 25%.

Lynette constellations

A Cold Blade Like a Shadow – When Enigmatic Feint’s Enigma Thrust hits an opponent with Shadowsign, a vortex will be created at that opponent’s position that will pull nearby opponents in.

When Enigmatic Feint’s Enigma Thrust hits an opponent with Shadowsign, a vortex will be created at that opponent’s position that will pull nearby opponents in. Endless Mysteries – Whenever the Bogglecat Box summoned by Magic Trick: Astonishing Shift fires a Vivid Shot, it will fire an extra Vivid Shot.

Whenever the Bogglecat Box summoned by Magic Trick: Astonishing Shift fires a Vivid Shot, it will fire an extra Vivid Shot. Cognition-Inverting Gaze – Increases the Level of Magic Trick: Astonishing Shift by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Magic Trick: Astonishing Shift by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Tacit Coordination – Increases Enigmatic Feint’s charges by one.

Increases Enigmatic Feint’s charges by one. Obscuring Ambiguity – Increases the Level of Enigmatic Feint by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Enigmatic Feint by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Intent-Identifying Insight – When Lynette uses Enigmatic Feint’s Enigma Thrust, she will gain an Anemo Infusion and a 20% Anemo damage bonus for six seconds.

Now that you’ve got the lowdown on the Genshin Impact Lynette banner, it’s time to start stockpiling Primogems in preparation for the latest banners. If you need any help deciding on which characters to build ahead of time, be sure to check out our Genshin Impact tier list, as well as the best weapons and artifacts to watch out for while farming.