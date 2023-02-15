Genshin Impact ads reference events that new players may never see

Certain Genshin Impact ads are so dated that they depict limited-time events new players may never get to enjoy. As a newcomer, it must be an oddly disappointing feeling to try the anime game because of an interesting ad, only to find out that the advertised Genshin Impact event no longer exists in-game, in any form. The Genshin community often raises this issue when speaking on the anime game‘s major flagship events – it’s currently impossible to replay them.

Not only is it impossible to replay the flagship events, but players also can’t even read about their contents or lore-related info in-game. This problem was brought up back when Scaramouche was officially introduced in the main story in Genshin Impact version 2.1, even though he first appeared in the Unreconciled Stars event way back in version 1.1 that many players had missed.

Unreconciled Stars also introduced Fischl and Mona – two of the most refreshingly unusual characters in the whole game. When players haven’t experienced certain events, they miss out on important, first-time character meetings and useful characterization through extra dialogue.

I’m not advocating for making every single event replayable, but it would be nice to at least be able to read up on relevant event lore in-game.

Redditor AnAsianDudeInReddit created a thread about an ad they received, asking HoYoverse to “please rerun story events” because the ad didn’t make any sense to them. The ad references The Five Kasen painting, which is something Albedo created during the Hues of the Violet Garden event in version 2.6.

Another recent example is this year’s Lantern Rite event in Genshin Impact version 3.4, as it may have been the first Lantern Rite for newcomers. While still a wonderful celebration, it’s sad that some haven’t gotten to see Xiao‘s growth from a lone warrior to a slightly more sociable friend through the two previous Lantern Rites.

If you missed out on this year’s Lantern Rite, you can still spend time with Hu Tao and Yelan in a different way by adding them to your party through the current Genshin Impact banners – so that’s the plus, right?