Looking for the best Genshin Impact Fischl build? Fischl is a mysterious adventurer who travels alongside her night raven named Oz – the pair have worked hard to become one of the Adventurers’ Guild’s top investigators. As a bow-user and Electro character, Fischl is one of the most versatile characters in the game, earning her a high spot on our Genshin Impact tier list.

Electro is arguably the best element in the game for causing Genshin Impact elemental reactions, and Fischl can activate these reactions without even being on the field. Fischl can summon Oz in the middle of combat to deal Electro damage for her. Once set up correctly, Oz can remain active on the field for long periods of time, leading to plenty of elemental reactions.

Fischl’s versatility means she can play in a damage dealing DPS role, or in a support role to set up as many elemental reactions as possible. Given the amount of quality DPS characters in the game, we’ve gone for a support build as Fischl can take powerful characters to new heights. Here’s everything you need to know about how to create the best Genshin Impact Fischl build.

BEST GENSHIN IMPACT FISCHL SUPPORT BUILD

When playing Fischl in a support role, it’s important to be aware of her cooldowns as she needs to summon Oz as often as possible. Nightrider summons Oz for ten seconds, but the cooldown for this ability is 25 seconds. You can shorten the cooldown to just five seconds by activating Midnight Phantasmagoria right as Nightrider is about to end. This will reset Oz’s duration, allowing the raven to stay active for another ten seconds.

Fischl’s job is to summon Oz as often as possible, giving your DPS characters the chance to activate elemental reactions. Oz deals Electro damage, and we can increase this damage by focusing on Genshin Impact artifacts that provide boosts to Fischl’s crit rate, crit damage, and attack percentage. All of the upgrades to Fischl’s stats also apply to Oz – the damage potential from crit bonuses on elemental reactions alone is incredible for a support character.

The best artifacts for Fischl are the two-piece Thundering Fury set and the two-piece Gladiator’s Finale set. Thundering Fury adds stats to Fischl’s attack, crit rate, and energy recharge. To improve this set even further, equipping two pieces of Thundering Fury grants Fischl an Electro damage bonus of 15%. The Gladiator’s Finale set is identical to Thundering Fury, except the two-piece set grants an 18% attack bonus.

Equipping the right weapon can boost both Fischl’s and Oz’s attack – The Stringless is excellent as it boosts Fischl’s attack and increases the damage of her elemental skill and burst by 48%. Fischl’s passive talent, Undone Be Thy Sinful Hex, allows Oz to deal bonus Electro damage equivalent to 80% of Fischl’s attack whenever an Electro-related elemental reaction is triggered. Oz should be active most of the time, creating ample opportunities for elemental reactions for almost every character.

As for the team composition, Electro support characters are so powerful that they can slot in with everyone in the game. Your main DPS character depends entirely on the type of enemies you’re up against. If you need the Superconduct elemental reaction, you could pair Fischl with the best Genshin Impact Ganyu build to deal heavy amounts of damage. Likewise, you can cause the Overload elemental reaction very easily with the best Genshin Impact Diluc build.

GENSHIN IMPACT FISCHL ABILITIES

Normal attack: Bolts of Downfall

Normal Attack : Perform up to five consecutive shots with a bow

: Perform up to five consecutive shots with a bow Charged Attack : Perform a precise Aimed Shot with increased damage. Charging this shot will imbue the arrow head with dark lightning, dealing Electro damage to enemies on hit

: Perform a precise Aimed Shot with increased damage. Charging this shot will imbue the arrow head with dark lightning, dealing Electro damage to enemies on hit Plunging Attack: Fires several arrows in mid-air before falling and striking the ground, dealing AoE damage upon impact

Elemental Skill: Nightrider

Summons Oz, the night raven forged from lightning and darkness, dealing Electro damage in a small AoE.

While Oz is active, he will continuously attack nearby enemies

Hold to adjust the location where Oz is summoned

Press while Oz is active to summon him to Fischl’s side

Elemental Burst: Midnight Phantasmagoria

Summons Oz to spread his twin wings of twilight and defend Fischl.

Fischl takes on Oz’s raven form, increasing her movement speed

Attack nearby enemies with lightning, dealing Electro damage to any enemies Fischl comes into contact with. Each enemy can only be struck once

Once the elemental burst ends, Oz remains on the field to attack enemies. If Oz is already on the field, this will reset the duration of his presence

Genshin Impact Fischl Constellations

Gaze of the Deep: Oz will fight alongside Fischl even when he isn’t on the field. When Fischl attacks enemies, Oz will join in, dealing 22% of Fischl’s attack damage

Oz will fight alongside Fischl even when he isn’t on the field. When Fischl attacks enemies, Oz will join in, dealing 22% of Fischl’s attack damage Devourer of All-Sins: Nightrider deals an additional 200% attack as damage, and its AoE is increased by 20%

Nightrider deals an additional 200% attack as damage, and its AoE is increased by 20% Wings of Nightmare: Increase the level of Nightrider by three, up to a maximum of 15

Increase the level of Nightrider by three, up to a maximum of 15 Her Pilgrimage of Bleak: Midnight Phantasmagoria deals 222% of attack as Electro damage to nearby enemies. When the skill ends, Fischl regenerates 20% of her health

Midnight Phantasmagoria deals 222% of attack as Electro damage to nearby enemies. When the skill ends, Fischl regenerates 20% of her health Against the Fleeing Light: Increase the level of Midnight Phantasmagoria by three, up to a maximum of 15

Increase the level of Midnight Phantasmagoria by three, up to a maximum of 15 Evernight Raven: Increases the duration of Oz’s summoning by two seconds. When party members attack with Oz active, he will deal 30% of Fischl’s attack as Electro damage

Genshin Impact Fischl Passive Talents

Stellar Predator: Hit Oz with a charged Aimed Shot to activate Thundering Retribution, dealing AoE Electro damage equal to 152.7% of the arrow’s damage

Hit Oz with a charged Aimed Shot to activate Thundering Retribution, dealing AoE Electro damage equal to 152.7% of the arrow’s damage Undone Be Thy Sinful Hex: If a character triggers an Electro-related elemental reaction while Oz is on the field, Oz will activate Thundering Retribution. This deals Electro damage equal to 80% of Fischl’s attack

If a character triggers an Electro-related elemental reaction while Oz is on the field, Oz will activate Thundering Retribution. This deals Electro damage equal to 80% of Fischl’s attack Mein Hausgarten: When dispatched on an Mondstadt expedition, time consumed is reduced by 25%

And that’s all we have on the best Genshin Impact Fischl build. As we mentioned earlier, Fischl pairs well with everyone, so it’s worth keeping an eye out on our Genshin Impact new characters guide which highlights who will be joining the roster in the future. The Genshin Impact’s 1.3 release date is also quickly approaching, you may want to find out what’s being added to the game when the update launches on February 3.