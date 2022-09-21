The best Genshin Impact Candace build

Looking for the best Candace build in Genshin Impact? Candace is the first four-star Hydro polearm user in the game and is best used as support, but this build could be adapted to main DPS, depending on who you have in your team.

Candace arrives in the 3.1 update, alongside Cyno, a five-star Electro polearm user, who would make a great fit as the main DPS with this Candace build – you can check out the best Genshin Impact Cyno build if you plan to add him to your party. Although we don’t know where she fits into our Genshin Impact tier list just yet, she looks set to be a powerful and versatile support character.

Genshin Impact Candace support build

Candace’s abilities focus on Hydro infusion and providing elemental damage to sword, polearm, and claymore characters – so she’s best paired with any other five or four-star character as the main DPS wielding one of these weapons.

Candace’s burst is the focus of this support build as it buffs other characters, providing Hydro infusion, increased elemental damage with normal attacks, and whenever a new character enters the field, a rippling wave deals Hydro damage to nearby opponents.

Weapon: Staff of Homa

Staff of Homa Artifacts: Noblesse Oblige (four-piece)

We’ve chosen the Staff of Homa as the best weapon for a Candace support build to increase HP and attack bonus based on the maximum HP, also increasing attack bonus by an additional percentage if the HP drops below 50%. As a four-star option, you could opt for the Favonius Lance and increase the critical hit chance to generate elemental particles and in turn, energy.

For the artifact set, we’ve gone for Noblesse Oblige as we’ll be focusing on Candace’s elemental burst. The two piece provides +20% elemental burst damage, while the four piece increases all party members’ attack by 20% for 12 seconds. You could also choose the two-piece Emblem of Severed Fate for energy recharge and Tenacity of the Millelith for increased HP and shield strength.

Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro – Genshin Impact Edition Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro – Genshin Impact Edition Razer $139.99 Buy Now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

That’s the best Candace build based on information obtained from the beta and the Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream. The 3.1 update arrives next week, so we’ll update this build guide when we’ve had a chance to try Candace in our party. Candace features on both of the next Genshin Impact banners alongside Cyno and Venti.