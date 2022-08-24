Wondering how to get to Sumeru in Genshin Impact? The new region is now available in the 3.0 update, and like Inazuma, it’s not immediately obvious how to unlock the new area.

There’s a ton to explore in Sumeru, including meeting new Genshin Impact characters and discovering more on the Dendro element as well as the Dendro Archon, Kusanali. There are also three new playable characters; Tighnari and Collei are available on the current Genshin Impact banner, and Dori is coming in the second phase of the update.

Genshin Impact Sumeru location

While you can fly directly into Sumeru from The Chasm, the best place to enter the new region is through a tunnel found below Cinnabar Cliff. The easiest way to reach this tunnel is to transport to the Statues of The Seven and drop down. Go through the tunnel and you’ll reach Sumeru, also stumbling across Four-Leaf Sigils, which can help you transport around Sumeru. Here, you can access the Statue of The Seven in Sumeru and unlock the new Dendro element for the Traveler.

You can enter Sumeru without having completed The Chasm quests, but you won’t be able to take on the Archon Chapter III quest chain without completing these quests first. You must, however, be at least Adventure Rank 35 and have completed Archon Quest – Chapter II: Act IV Requiem of the Echoing Depths.

That’s how to quickly unlock Sumeru in Genshin Impact, for more on the 3.0 update – here’s how to get a free Collei in Genshin Impact, as well as how the new characters fit into our Genshin Impact tier list. Also keep an eye on the latest Genshin Impact codes for free primogems.